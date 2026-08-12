Nancy Guthrie, mother of Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, remains missing in Tucson more than six months after she vanished from her home, and now a retired FBI agent is openly questioning how the crime scene was handled on day one.

In a new interview, former special agent Maureen O'Connell argued that crucial items at Nancy Guthrie's house should have been seized immediately as potential evidence.

She suggested the initial response by local deputies, who reportedly treated the case as a likely walk‑away, may have limited what investigators can prove today.

The criticism focuses squarely on what was, and was not, done around the 84‑year‑old's Catalina Foothills property in those first hours.

Retired FBI Agent Slams Early Response in Nancy Guthrie Case

The latest scrutiny of the Nancy Guthrie case came in a long‑form discussion between O'Connell and journalist Brian Entin of Brian Entin Investigates, recorded after investigators were seen back at the Tucson property and in the scrubland behind it.

Entin pressed her on a question many viewers have quietly wondered about for months, whether the sense of stalemate six months on is rooted in day‑one errors.

'Do you think us being at this place now, more than six months later, where things feel like they're at a bit of a standstill, goes back to mistakes made with the crime scene and the way that it was processed?' he asked.

O'Connell did not hesitate to leave the door open. 'Possibly,' she replied, before sketching out what she says would have happened if the FBI had owned the scene from the start.

In her view, the front of the house, where investigators believe Nancy was 'likely removed', should have been stripped of any surface that might hold trace evidence.

'I mean, the crime scene, if it was an FBI case initially, and we saw that she was likely removed from the front of that house but intended to go out the back of the house, those pots would have been gone, the door handles would have probably been gone. That mat, 100%, would have been gone,' she said.

'Just Lock That Whole Area Down': Why the First Response Matters

O'Connell went further, arguing that the footprint of the crime scene around Nancy Guthrie's house should have been dramatically larger than what she understands was in place.

She contrasted what she says would have happened under FBI protocols with the approach reportedly taken by the first deputies from the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

'Our crime scene yellow tape would have been, the street would have been blocked off because we would have been looking for tire impressions and shoe impressions, even though the original deputies pulled up because they thought it was a walk‑away, as I said, over 90% of these cases are,' she explained. 'Just lock that whole area down,' she stressed.

In her description, the circle drive in front of Nancy's house should never have been left open to vehicles. 'That circle drive in front should have not been accessible. There should not have been cars on that,' she said, adding that any additional traffic risked crushing or smearing the very faint marks investigators ought to be trying to preserve.

O'Connell described the sort of slow, painstaking search she believes should have unfolded across the full 'circumference of the residence', right from the start. That includes using oblique lighting in the dark, looking for any shoe impressions, tyre tracks, crushed grass beneath windows and tiny fragments of broken glass.

She did credit the initial deputies with likely scanning for obvious glass, but argued that 'this all has to be done by the crime scene team' rather than left as a quick once‑over.

In her view, the 'crime scene should have been 15 times bigger than it was', with clear access and exit routes marked out for officers so that the places most likely to hold evidence stayed as untouched as possible.

Investigators Revisit Land Behind Nancy Guthrie's Home

The renewed focus on the Nancy Guthrie case is not just about criticism. Neighbours have reported seeing FBI agents back in the area in recent weeks, particularly on a rough public track that runs behind the property.

One neighbour told Entin that she recognised one of the agents from earlier interviews, a sign that this is not some new outside team parachuting in cold.

The back of the house, and the scrubland beyond it, have become a quiet obsession for people following the case closely.

The terrain is awkward, dotted with cactuses and rocks, and almost pitch black at night. But it is walkable, with informal pathways that local children once used to move between houses. That makes it a plausible escape route for anyone leaving the property unseen from the road.

There is also the odd quirk of the Arizona monsoon season, which O'Connell and Entin discussed. Heavy summer rains create temporary waterways that can move lightweight evidence, like clothing, downhill into natural choke points where debris collects.

O'Connell said such spots can be rich hunting grounds, particularly if investigators have a good idea of what they are looking for, something as simple as a specific fabric colour.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen at her Catalina Foothills home on the evening of 31 January. The 84‑year‑old disappeared overnight, leaving behind what investigators later described as a disturbing scene, including blood near the front of the house.

Read more Did a Four-Day Police Delay Cost the Nancy Guthrie Search Crucial Video Evidence? Did a Four-Day Police Delay Cost the Nancy Guthrie Search Crucial Video Evidence?

Authorities have since released video of a masked person on Nancy's front porch and two alleged ransom notes, and Savannah Guthrie has put up a $1 million reward for information leading to an arrest.

Yet despite the national attention, and months of police work, no suspect has been named. It is against that backdrop of frustration that O'Connell's remarks are landing.

Whether O'Connell's comments will change anything operationally is unclear. What they do, unmistakably, is put into plain language what many people watching the Nancy Guthrie case already fear, that if key traces were missed or trampled at the start, no amount of careful work now can conjure them back. As of publication, neither the Pima County Sheriff's Department nor the FBI has directly addressed O'Connell's criticism, and authorities have not publicly disclosed whether anything was recovered during the recent searches.