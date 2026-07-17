The Nancy Guthrie disappearance remains a harrowing mystery, five months on from the moment the 84-year-old grandmother vanished from her Catalina Foothills residence. As the search reaches a critical juncture, internet sleuths are fixating on a new set of Tommaso Cioni photos, sparking an online frenzy that threatens to derail the integrity of the official Tucson kidnapping investigation.

While the public hunger for answers is understandable, the trend of 'armchair detective' work has veered into dangerous territory, targeting family members whom the Pima County Sheriff's Department has explicitly cleared of suspicion. This 'digital circus', which focuses on blurry images of the son-in-law rather than the masked individual identified on surveillance footage, is distracting from the cold, hard facts of the case. With a mother still missing and a primary suspect unidentified, the noise from social media is becoming as much a hurdle as the mystery itself.

A self‑styled online investigator posted multiple photos of Cioni, including one showing him seated close to a blurred‑out woman, prompting the viral question, 'Where's his other hand? Where's Nancy Guthrie?' The pictures have ricocheted across social media as armchair sleuths dissect every detail in the ongoing search for Guthrie.

Authorities say they are still treating the case as a possible abduction and have repeatedly stressed that no family member, including Cioni, is a suspect.

New 'Another Woman' Photo Puts Tommaso Cioni Back Under The Microscope

Leaning into that public obsession, self‑described investigator Jonathan Lee Riches, known online as JLR, has started releasing images of Tommaso Cioni on X. One of the most widely shared posts shows Cioni sitting at a table beside a woman whose face has been blurred.

'Tommaso Cioni sitting at a table close with another woman that doesn't look like Annie. They have a heart shaped mat, empty wine bottle & a candle with them. Where's his other hand? Where's Nancy Guthrie?' JLR wrote, pairing his commentary with the photo.

In the image, Cioni appears relaxed, leaning toward the unidentified woman as they sit at what looks like an intimate set‑up with wine and soft lighting.

Tommaso Cioni sitting at a table close with another woman that doesn't look like Annie. They have a heart shaped mat, empty wine bottle & a candle with them. Where's his other hand? Where's Nancy Guthrie? pic.twitter.com/BwLp1YyryV — JLR© (@JLRINVESTIGATES) July 14, 2026

At least one commenter suggested the woman could simply be a colleague from the school where Cioni is said to work.

The same account also shared a second image of Cioni demonstrating CPR on a medical dummy, captioned, 'Tommaso Cioni doing CPR on a dummy. He's the last known person to be with Nancy Guthrie before she vanished. Where's Nancy?'

IBTimes UK cannot independently verify when the picture was taken or under what circumstances.

'Last Known Person' And The Question Of Suspects

Almost every recent speculation about Tommaso Cioni circles back to the night before Nancy Guthrie disappeared.

Nancy joined Annie and Tommaso for dinner, then, according to the publicly discussed timeline, Cioni drove his mother‑in‑law back to her house. That sequence has been repeated so often that 'last known person to be with Nancy' now functions as a kind of tagline in viral posts.

Former television journalist Ashleigh Banfield has previously reported that Cioni might be considered a possible suspect, a framing that only intensified scrutiny of him and of Annie Guthrie.

Tommaso Cioni doing CPR on a dummy. He's the last known person to be with Nancy Guthrie before she vanished. Where's Nancy? pic.twitter.com/USbfGxWYmJ — JLR© (@JLRINVESTIGATES) July 14, 2026

The lead investigating agency, the Pima County Sheriff's Office, has pushed back firmly on that narrative. Sheriff Chris Nanos has said that none of the Guthrie family members is a suspect, and that they have cooperated with investigators. Federal authorities assisting the case have not contradicted that position.

Savannah Guthrie has publicly defended Annie and Tommaso, saying they both 'loved Nancy very much' and condemning what she sees as baseless attacks on her family.

She took an extended break from her job to stay in Arizona earlier this year, then returned to New York only after the search stalled, using her platform to keep her mother's case visible. Even that decision, and a recent work trip to the United Kingdom, drew criticism from some online commentators who accused her of moving on too quickly.

Plants, 'Porch Guy' And The Hunt For Visual Clues

JLR's earlier posts did not just focus on the 'another woman' table scene. On 7 June, he uploaded a different photo of Tommaso Cioni standing among plants in what appears to be a garden or patio area.

'Tommaso Cioni with his hands in plants. He's the last known person to be with Nancy Guthrie before she vanished,' he wrote. As with the other images, he did not say when or where the photo was taken.

That did not stop viewers from trying to triangulate it. 'Is this to the left of Nancy Guthrie's front door?' one person asked, pointing to potted plants that looked, at least to some, like those seen in official footage of the missing woman's Catalina Foothills home.

Tommaso Cioni with his hands in plants. He's the last known person to be with Nancy Guthrie before she vanished. pic.twitter.com/DtcB7D8POv — JLR© (@JLRINVESTIGATES) June 7, 2026

Investigators have previously released ring camera video from the property showing a masked figure at Guthrie's front door on the night before she was reported missing. Online, the person has been nicknamed 'porch guy'.

Once the garden photo of Cioni surfaced, comparisons were inevitable. 'Look at his shorts shoulders. Just like porch guy. He plays guitar, always walks around with curved hands. Wake up,' one user wrote.

Others pushed back. 'Porch guy had tattoos on arms doesn't look like Cioni does,' another commenter argued, pointing to visible ink on the masked figure in the doorbell clip that they said did not match Cioni's appearance.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has said that the masked visitor, not any member of the family, is a suspect in the case. Officials have not identified that individual publicly.

Between Online Frenzy And An 84‑Year‑Old Still Missing

The parallel track to all this online frenzy is an investigation that remains very real and very unresolved. Emergency responders were called to the broader case only after family members realised on 1 February that Nancy Guthrie was no longer at home.

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Authorities have said evidence suggested she was likely taken from the residence the night before, although they have not released detailed findings about how or by whom.

Since then, physical searches, forensic work and federal assistance have unfolded largely out of public view.

Investigators have not publicly updated the status of suspects beyond reiterating that relatives are not on the list.

Somewhere under the viral captions and trending tags is the simple, stubborn fact that an 84‑year‑old woman has vanished and has not yet been found.