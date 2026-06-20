Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer has proposed a new perspective on the masked suspect captured on Nancy Guthrie's doorbell camera, heavily criticising the current law enforcement strategy. As the search for the 84-year-old mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie approaches the five-month mark on 1 July, Coffindaffer argues that the methods used by police and the FBI currently lack logical sense.

Nancy Guthrie vanished on 1 February, and authorities are yet to formally identify any persons of interest in her disappearance. An armed, masked figure was recorded on her front porch in Tucson, Arizona, and remains a critical piece of footage that remains the focal point of public scrutiny and investigative criticism.

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DNA From Suspect's Gloves Fails to Match FBI Database

The individual caught on the doorbell camera wore gloves, carried a backpack, and had a gun holster while deliberately blocking the lens. Investigators recovered DNA from the gloves left behind and submitted it for advanced forensic analysis, but the DNA did not yield a match within the FBI's Combined DNA Index System (CODIS).

The Pima County Department, which is collaborating with federal agents, previously announced plans to apply investigative genetic genealogy to the collected DNA. Authorities have not confirmed whether this genealogical approach has generated any actionable leads, and no update on the Nancy Guthrie investigation has been issued publicly since.

Ex-FBI Agent: 'Where Is the Enhanced Photo of Porch Guy?'

Coffindaffer took to X to broadcast her mounting concerns about the stagnant investigation, highlighting the stark lack of public information being shared by the agencies leading the search. In a post, she stated that '[Law Enforcement] and the FBI are making no sense.'

She questioned the withholding of visual evidence that could assist the public in identifying the armed individual seen on the Nancy Guthrie doorbell camera footage. 'Where is the enhanced photo of Porch Guy. It exists. Why not share with the public for their help?' she asked. Coffindaffer also questioned the current billboard campaign, stating: 'Billboards: Why is Nancy's face on them? Put Porch Guy's face and add Spanish if you want more of the public's help. Or do you know who Porch Guy is?'

Nancy Guthrie



LE and the FBI are making no sense.



*Where is the enhanced photo of Porch guy. It exists. Why not share with the public for their help?



*Billboards: Why is Nancy's face on them? Put Porch Guy's face & add Spanish if you want more of the public's help. Or do you… pic.twitter.com/tZOsV9PjON — Jennifer Coffindaffer (@CoffindafferFBI) June 19, 2026

Coffindaffer Issues Direct Call to Release Evidence and Resume Desert Search

Beyond the withheld photographs, Coffindaffer pointed out the lack of progress regarding vehicular tracking near the Tucson residence, expressing alarm that no traffic or security camera recordings have been disclosed after four months of continuous investigation. She also noted that physical ground searches appeared to halt after the second day, and criticised the apparent lack of communication with Mexican authorities.

'Release the enhanced photos. Change the billboards. Commence searching the desert,' she urged. Her statements suggest that authorities must either release the suspect's identity if known, or actively solicit community assistance in the Nancy Guthrie case.

Nancy Guthrie



Top 10 investigative tools not being used to solve Nancy's case:



1-Change the Billboards to feature Porch Guy's face.



2-Update billboards to include the Spanish language



3-Put Billboards in Tucson



4-Release enhanced photos of Porch Guy to the Public… pic.twitter.com/LSUjs6m35X — Jennifer Coffindaffer (@CoffindafferFBI) June 20, 2026

Anonymous Tips Direct Volunteer Groups to Mexico

Buscando Corazones, a volunteer search organisation based in Mexico, recently disclosed receipt of an anonymous tip suggesting Nancy Guthrie may be located in a stream area known as Mariposa, Mexico. While initial searches in the specified region did not produce any discoveries, the volunteers remain committed to exploring new locations.

A Pima County official confirmed the investigation remains active and that the department will continue pursuing any credible information regarding the disappearance. The community continues to wait for a breakthrough as the five-month mark approaches with no publicly identified suspect in the Nancy Guthrie case.