The search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old Arizona woman and mother of Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, is facing renewed scrutiny as a former FBI agent claims crucial evidence may have been overlooked in the desert around her home.

Speaking about the Nancy Guthrie case nearly six months after the grandmother vanished from her property north of Tucson, ex-special agent Jennifer Coffindaffer has urged investigators to push deeper into the surrounding wilderness.

Coffindaffer argues that the rugged terrain, only partially combed in the early days, could still be hiding traces of what happened on the night Guthrie disappeared. Her intervention comes as local and federal authorities insist the investigation is active but admit there are still no answers.

Ex-FBI Agent Pushes for Wider Nancy Guthrie Desert Search

Coffindaffer, who has been following the Nancy Guthrie case closely, has become one of the most outspoken voices calling for a new phase of the investigation. In recent comments, she said law enforcement should widen their search beyond the initial perimeter and head deeper into the harsh Arizona desert that encircles Guthrie's home.

The terrain is unforgiving, she acknowledged, but in her view it is precisely the sort of remote, scrubby landscape where evidence can sit for months, even years, undisturbed.

Her argument is shaped by history rather than theory. Coffindaffer took to X to draw a direct parallel between Guthrie and another elderly woman, Thelma Gaston, who vanished more than 40 years ago.

Thelma Gaston/Nancy Guthrie



Thelma was a millionaire who went missing 40 years ago when she was 80 YO.



Her remains were finally found near Sugarloaf Mountain in a desolate area.



She was murdered by her paramore Lawrence Remsen who received Life for killing her.



This is… pic.twitter.com/y32QZ5gTe9 — Jennifer Coffindaffer (@CoffindafferFBI) July 17, 2026

Gaston, a millionaire who disappeared aged 80 in 1981, was only recently identified through advanced DNA testing after her remains were found in a desolate area near Sugarloaf Mountain.

According to Coffindaffer, Gaston was murdered by her partner, Lawrence Remsen, who ultimately received a life sentence.

Posting side-by-side images of Gaston and Guthrie, Coffindaffer wrote that Gaston's case was 'exactly why searches need to be conducted for Nancy', adding bluntly that unless investigators already know where Guthrie is, they should 'search that desert.'

Inside a High-Profile, High-Pressure Investigation

The official side of the Nancy Guthrie case has hardly been idle. The FBI and the Pima County Sheriff's Department say they have been sifting through an estimated 40,000 to 50,000 tips and potential leads since February.

One of the key early developments was the recovery of Google Nest doorbell footage that showed a figure, quickly dubbed 'Porch Guy', approaching Guthrie's front door.

The person in the clip wore dark gloves, a zip-up hoodie, sweatpants, a backpack and a balaclava, their face completely obscured.

Investigators released the footage publicly as they appealed for help identifying the individual, but have not announced any breakthrough, arrest or confirmed link between the masked visitor and Guthrie's disappearance.

Additional recovered images from the same camera at Nancy Guthrie’s front door the morning of her disappearance, including two videos of the individual.



Anyone with information, please contact 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit https://t.co/h2BxNqRZuJ pic.twitter.com/ovGeHKCBel — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) February 10, 2026

Sheriff Chris Nanos has repeatedly stressed that the investigation remains active, describing detectives who are still working full-time on the case. Extensive searches followed, using helicopters, drones, search and rescue teams and forensic specialists, along with reviews of neighbourhood surveillance footage and digital data. Yet months later, there is still no trace of Guthrie and no suspect publicly identified.

Recently, he has warned residents about opportunists trying to cash in on the family's agony, highlighting fraudulent QR codes and bogus fundraising schemes claiming to support the search. Law enforcement, Nanos has underlined, will not solicit donations related to the investigation.

Authorities have said several alleged ransom demands, including Bitcoin-linked messages, are believed to be hoaxes, although credible communications are still being examined.

Meanwhile, Coffindaffer has not limited her criticism to the question of where to search. In earlier comments about the Nancy Guthrie case, she urged investigators to update billboards with clear images of 'Porch Guy' from the doorbell footage, arguing that every fresh set of eyes might help.

She has also floated the idea of 'tickling the wire' by depositing funds into the Bitcoin account mentioned in two of the alleged ransom demands to try to trigger a response and generate new leads.

Read more Nancy Guthrie Latest News: Fresh Theory Emerges on Identity of Suspect Caught on Doorbell Cam—Ex-FBI Claims Police Make No Sense Nancy Guthrie Latest News: Fresh Theory Emerges on Identity of Suspect Caught on Doorbell Cam—Ex-FBI Claims Police Make No Sense

As the investigation drags into its sixth month, the Nancy Guthrie case has quietly become one of the most high-profile missing person inquiries of the year. It combines an elderly victim, an apparently targeted abduction, a mysterious masked figure and the megaphone effect of a television-presenter daughter.

For investigators, that mix means both more pressure and, potentially, more eyes on the details that matter.

Authorities continue to urge anyone with information, however small, to contact the FBI or the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

The uncomfortable question now is whether Coffindaffer is right and usable evidence still lies out there in the desert brush, waiting for someone to decide it is worth another look.