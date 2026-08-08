Six months after 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her Arizona home, the FBI has returned to search the surrounding neighbourhood, reigniting online speculation despite investigators repeatedly stating that no member of her family is considered a suspect.

The mother of Today presenter Savannah Guthrie was reported missing on 1 February after authorities believe she was abducted from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson overnight on 31 January. The case remains an active kidnapping investigation, and law enforcement has not publicly identified or charged any suspect.

The latest search, conducted with assistance from the FBI, has renewed interest in the investigation as authorities revisit areas surrounding Guthrie's property following seasonal changes to the landscape.

FBI Returns to Catalina Foothills

Federal agents joined the Pima County Sheriff's Department in conducting another search of the neighbourhood where Guthrie disappeared, focusing on terrain that investigators say has changed significantly since the initial investigation.

According to officials, recent monsoon rains have altered the desert environment, potentially exposing or concealing evidence that may not have been visible during earlier searches. Such follow-up operations are not uncommon in long-running missing persons investigations, particularly in challenging outdoor environments where weather conditions can dramatically reshape the landscape.

While the renewed activity has generated fresh public interest, authorities have not indicated that the search was prompted by new evidence or identified any new suspects. Throughout the investigation, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has consistently maintained that investigators have not identified any member of the Guthrie family as a suspect. That official position remains unchanged.

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Online Sleuth Questions Tommaso Cioni

Despite repeated statements from investigators, online speculation has continued to circulate. One of the latest theories comes from self-described investigator Jonathan Lee Riches, who posted on X questioning the movements of Nancy Guthrie's son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni.

Riches highlighted footage recorded in April that appears to show Cioni standing behind Nancy Guthrie's casita while wearing jeans and a jacket.

Sharing the clip, Riches wrote, 'What was Tommaso doing in back of Nancy Guthrie's casita back in April? The FBI just searched that same area the other day.' The post quickly gained attention online, although it does not present evidence linking Cioni to the disappearance. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify the claims made on social media. They remain speculative and should not be treated as evidence.

Authorities Previously Rejected Similar Claims

The renewed scrutiny follows earlier public speculation involving Cioni. Former NewsNation presenter Ashleigh Banfield previously suggested that Cioni could be a suspect in the investigation. Shortly afterwards, the Pima County Sheriff's Department publicly rejected that suggestion, reiterating that no members of the Guthrie family were under suspicion.

Nevertheless, discussion surrounding Cioni and his wife, Annie Guthrie, has continued across online forums and social media. Much of that interest centres on the fact that Nancy Guthrie spent the evening before her disappearance with the couple.

According to investigators, Nancy had dinner with her daughter before Cioni drove her home later that evening, making them among the last known people to see her before she vanished overnight. Law enforcement has never suggested that fact alone makes either of them suspects.

Calls for More Searches Continue Online

Riches has also argued that investigators should repeatedly search the immediate neighbourhood surrounding Nancy Guthrie's home. In another post on X, he wrote, 'The entire neighborhood of Nancy Guthrie should be checked again & again. She could be somewhere out there.'

Authorities have not publicly commented on that suggestion or indicated whether the latest search was prompted by similar theories. Instead, investigators continue to describe the operation as part of an ongoing effort to examine areas affected by changing environmental conditions and to pursue all available leads.

Investigation Remains Active

Six months into the investigation, Nancy Guthrie's disappearance remains one of Arizona's highest-profile missing persons cases. The FBI continues to assist local investigators, while the Pima County Sheriff's Department leads the inquiry.

Although online speculation continues to focus on members of Guthrie's family, investigators have consistently urged the public not to draw conclusions unsupported by evidence. For now, the official position remains unchanged: no family member has been identified as a suspect, no arrests have been made, and the investigation into what happened to Nancy Guthrie continues.