Officials investigating the disappearance of 84‑year‑old Nancy Guthrie in Tucson, Arizona, may finally be closing in on the masked 'porch guy' suspect caught on her home security camera, according to a former FBI agent who has been tracking the case.

Speaking on a podcast this week, ex‑special agent Maureen O'Connell said she is '75 per cent' certain investigators are getting close to identifying or locating the man seen on Guthrie's porch in the early hours of 1 February, raising fresh questions about why the FBI has taken five months to move in.

FBI 'Porch Guy' Hunt May Be Near A Breakthrough

A new wave of speculation erupted after O'Connell's latest comments about the 'porch guy' suspect. Appearing on The Megyn Kelly Show, she told listeners she believed investigators were 'getting close to' the individual captured on Guthrie's camera, and predicted that once he is detained, the 'floodgates shall swing open.'

O'Connell said she was '75 per cent' sure that authorities were closing in, citing her own inside sources but declining to spell out what information lay behind that confidence. She added that officials were 'close to pulling this case together' and ended with a teasing line: 'Things are happening.'

Her remarks were immediately seized on by the host, who called it 'big news' and described the claim as 'huge' if it proves accurate.

IBTimes UK cannot independently verify O'Connell's sources.

Masked 'Porch Guy' In Chilling Doorbell Footage At Centre Of FBI's Slow, High‑Stakes Hunt

The security video that has dominated coverage of the Nancy Guthrie case was released around 10 days after she vanished. In it, a figure in a ski mask stands on her porch, staring straight into the camera lens.

According to the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff's Department, the person appears to have tampered with the doorbell device.

Other descriptions of the clip paint an even more unsettling picture. One account says the suspect had a pistol, a torch wedged in his mouth and a backpack, and used both a gloved hand and flowers plucked from Guthrie's garden to try to block the camera view.

Investigators have said publicly that the individual looks to be armed and that the footage was taken shortly before Guthrie disappeared.

For months, the person's identity has remained unknown. Authorities have drip‑fed only limited details, prompting intense online speculation about whether the masked visitor is directly responsible for the alleged abduction or simply holds vital pieces of the puzzle.

O'Connell suggested that the apparent delay in making an arrest may say less about a lack of leads and more about meticulous preparation.

'You're gonna have the greatest defence attorney in the world handling this case, whoever takes [it],' she said, explaining why a five‑month timeline is not necessarily a sign of inaction.

Prosecutors, she argued, have to assume that 'a couple of big chunks' of their evidence may be ruled inadmissible at trial.

'From day one, you're doing your trial prep, practically,' she added in a separate explanation. 'Everything you do is geared toward the trial and prosecution. You have to put a case together in such a way that it would withstand losing some of these chunks of evidence.'

Savannah Guthrie's Public Grief And Private Fears

While the FBI and local deputies keep their cards close, Nancy Guthrie's family has lived out its grief in a grim half‑light of public scrutiny. Savannah Guthrie has been one of the few consistent voices keeping pressure on the case, using her platform to ensure her mother's name does not vanish from the headlines.

In a March interview with colleague Hoda Kotb, she described the porch footage as 'absolutely terrifying' and admitted that even watching it felt unbearable.

'I can't imagine that is who she saw standing over her bed. I can't,' she said.

She went on to describe the intrusive thoughts that now puncture her nights. 'I wake up every night in the middle of the night. And in the darkness, I imagine her terror. And it is unthinkable, but those thoughts demand to be thought.'

Savannah has been painfully honest that her mother may already be 'gone', yet she has never stopped pushing for answers

Earlier this week, she addressed viewers again in an emotional segment, saying her family 'cannot be at peace, no matter how much I try to come out here every day and smile and find that joy.'

'This is the moment to tell you that we need your help. We're begging for your help. I'm not going to miss that opportunity,' she said, urging anyone with information to come forward, even anonymously. 'Please do the right thing for us, for our family, for our children.'

Ransom Notes, Conflicting Messages And A Cautious FBI

Running alongside the 'porch guy' manhunt is a parallel, equally murky story: ransom notes sent to the Guthrie family. According to investigators, at least two of these messages are now believed to be legitimate.

One early note reportedly claimed that Nancy Guthrie was 'safe but scared' and demanded millions of dollars in bitcoin. It also included specific details, such as mention of a broken floodlight in her yard and what she was wearing, which led authorities to treat it as credible.

A later message from the same IP address painted a darker picture, stating that she had died, apologising to the family and saying she had been 'buried in nature.'

Guthrie had known health issues and required medication when she disappeared in February 2026, a fact that has only increased concern about her chances of survival after months in captivity, if she was indeed abducted.

Savannah has been careful not to add fuel to the rumour. Asked recently about reporting on the ransom notes, she said she had 'no comment' and stressed that she is 'not involved' in her network's coverage of her own family's ordeal.

Read more Nancy Guthrie Mystery Deepens: Ex-FBI Agent Reveals 'Strange' Detail At Scene Nancy Guthrie Mystery Deepens: Ex-FBI Agent Reveals 'Strange' Detail At Scene

For now, the official position remains tightly controlled. The FBI has circulated reward posters, confirmed the authenticity of some evidence and appealed for tips on the masked suspect but has not publicly confirmed O'Connell's suggestion that an arrest is imminent.

Nancy Guthrie, the mother of broadcaster Savannah Guthrie, was abducted from her home in the middle of the night on 1 February. Ten days later, the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff's Department released disturbing doorbell footage showing a masked, apparently armed figure on her porch.

Since then, no suspect has been named publicly, and no arrest has been announced, despite the images being replayed endlessly on television and social media and a national reward notice circulating for months.