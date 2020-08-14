Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new biography "Finding Freedom" has finally hit the stands after its release on Tuesday. And readers' feedbacks have started rolling out.

"Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family" is an "unauthorised" and "unofficial" biography of the former royals by Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie. As per its description, it is the "first, epic, and true story" of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's life together, which was penned with the participation of those "close to the couple."

The book has prompted mixed reactions from readers and royal experts. According to Daily Mail, royal expert Richard Kay has given his verdict about the book. The royal correspondent suggests that there is no way that these intimate details about the couple were not "hand-fed" to the authors.

The biography "not only fuels the suggestions that the couple either hand-fed these anecdotes – so precise and so private – to authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand themselves, or allowed others to do so on their behalf, it also invites the kind of intrusion they are so quick to deplore," said Kay.

Kay also points out the "fact" that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not gone "beyond the routine denial" that they were not interviewed for the books. However, the details so personal seemingly questions their claims.

"Because for a couple so obsessive about their privacy, the book is all the more remarkable because it is, from start to finish, an extraordinary invasion of their own privacy," Kay argued.

In addition, he notes that it's a sugar-coated "fairy tale of a prince meeting the love of his life – with the absence of 'happy ever after' always someone else's fault."

Valentine Low of The Times shared his viewpoint on the book and called it "pure, undiluted voice of H&M." He calls the level of detail "exhausting" and suggests it is not a "reliable narrative" for readers. Meanwhile, in another report, Daily Mail notes Amazon UK readers' may not be very pleased with what the book that they are calling a "sugar-coated" and "sickly sweet" account of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's life.

One of the reviewers who gave 1 out of 5 to the book, said that the book is written in Mills and Boons style. Another called it an "ego filled sob story of privileged multimillionaires."

Nevertheless, there are those who have appreciated the narrative and called it "quite interesting read."