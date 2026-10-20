Netflix has ousted film boss Dan Lin just days after axing about 1,000 staff and parting ways with its chief content officer, in a brutal reshuffle at the streamer that one senior insider summed up as 'everyone is collateral damage'.

Co-chief executive Ted Sarandos is reported to have telephoned Lin in Los Angeles on Friday to tell him his tenure as head of Netflix's film division was over. No permanent successor has been named, and former Disney and Fox executive Peter Rice will oversee the department on an interim basis when he starts later this month.

In a brief statement, Sarandos thanked Lin for his work on Netflix films.

A Fortnight of Upheaval at Netflix Film

Netflix laid off around 6 per cent of its workforce, roughly 1,000 people, on Wednesday, 14 October. Lin's deputy, Doug Belgrad, was among those cut.

The next day, the company confirmed that Bela Bajaria, its chief content officer since January 2023, was leaving after a decade. She is replaced from 26 October by Rice, who will oversee scripted and unscripted series, film and live events worldwide.

The changes come as Netflix faces pressure over slowing engagement, competition from creator‑led platforms such as YouTube and TikTok, and a share price well below its 52-week high. Sarandos has acknowledged that growth is slower than he would like.

With Rice taking charge of content, industry observers widely expected Lin's position to come under review. Lin joined in April 2024 from his production company Rideback, succeeding Scott Stuber.

Dan Lin's Cost-Cutting Brief and the Netflix Film Strategy

Lin was hired to rein in spending after a period in which Netflix had backed expensive films such as Red Notice, The Irishman and The Electric State. He reorganised the film group around genre rather than budget and focused on mid-budget titles including War Machine and The Rip.

He also championed theatrical releases for selected titles, notably Greta Gerwig's Narnia: The Magician's Nephew. That was a shift for a company that had long played down cinema releases.

Clashes With Filmmakers and Fallout for Netflix Film

Lin's relationships with high-profile talent have been under scrutiny. Four people with knowledge of the matter said he clashed earlier this year with Gerwig during a video call about Narnia, a film believed to cost about $250 million (£190 million). One described him as 'dismissive' of the director in front of other executives.

The same sources said Bajaria intervened through the producer Amy Pascal, and Gerwig's agent, Bryan Lourd of CAA, raised the matter with Sarandos. Lin was subsequently removed from the project, with Belgrad taking over as the main Netflix executive on it. Sources stressed that the row alone did not cost Lin his job.

Separately, Page Six reported that David Fincher's decision in late September not to renew his exclusive Netflix deal followed a dispute with Lin over money on The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth. Netflix is still giving that film an Imax release in December.

Who Could Replace Dan Lin at Netflix Film?

Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy, who recently left their posts running Warner Bros' film studio, have been mentioned as possible candidates. Netflix has not confirmed any approach.

The choice would indicate Netflix's direction, either towards a filmmaker-focused executive used to big budgets and theatrical releases, or a more cost-conscious operator likely to reassure investors.