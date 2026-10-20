James Nelson-Joyce has teased a jaw-dropping ending to the second series of BBC crime drama This City Is Ours, revealing that he was 'shocked' when he read the script for the final episode.

The actor, who plays Liverpool gangster Michael Kavanagh, has also offered a glimpse of what viewers can expect when the drama returns, including Michael's struggle to balance his relationship with Diana Williams against his criminal ambitions. Although Nelson-Joyce has kept the finale's biggest secrets under wraps, his reaction suggests that the new series could have some major surprises in store.

What Has James Nelson-Joyce Said About 'This City Is Ours' Series 2?

Nelson-Joyce has offered a glimpse of what audiences can expect when This City Is Ours returns, teasing a darker and more unpredictable continuation of Michael's story.

In a new interview, the actor pointed out that the first series saw Michael and his partner Diana Williams leave for Spain. 'At the beginning of series two, that's where we find them, in Happy Town, and it's picture-perfect,' he said.

'Then something happens that drags Michael back to Liverpool, and once again, he has to choose between Diana and his other life,' Nelson-Joyce added. 'He's a complex mix of ruthless and vulnerable.'

He also shared how he was 'just desperate to read' every script for series two. 'Each episode was left on a cliffhanger, and we didn't know what was going to happen next,' Nelson-Joyce revealed.

Although he didn't share any spoilers, he did admit that the finale blew him away. 'When I read the script for the final episode, I was shocked!' Nelson-Joyce shared.

What Happened at the End of Series 1?

The first series ended with Michael caught in an increasingly dangerous struggle for control of the Phelan criminal empire.

Following the death of crime boss Ronnie Phelan, played by Sean Bean, Michael found himself at odds with Ronnie's son Jamie, portrayed by Jack McMullen.

Their conflict escalated into a personal battle involving their loved ones, leaving Michael desperate to protect Diana and their unborn child.

The finale delivered another major shock when Banksey, played by Mike Noble, killed Ricardo Guzman.

The murder raised questions about the consequences for the gang, particularly given its connections to the Colombian drug trade.

With Michael and Diana attempting to start again in Spain, the new series will explore whether they can escape the repercussions of the violence or whether their past will catch up with them.

What Can Viewers Expect From Series 2?

The second series introduces fresh threats while continuing the rivalries established in the first instalment.

Álvaro Morte, internationally recognised for playing the Professor in Money Heist, joins the cast as Felipe Guzman, Ricardo's brother. His arrival creates the potential for further conflict following Ricardo's death.

Shaun Evans also joins the drama as Ozzie Thompson, an old associate of the Phelan family who returns to Liverpool after serving time in prison. He wants compensation from the criminal organisation, creating another challenge for those attempting to maintain control.

Meanwhile, Jamie's position remains uncertain, and the Phelan family's internal tensions threaten to undermine its power.

The returning cast includes Jack McMullen, Mike Noble, Julie Graham, Laura Aikman, Kevin Harvey, Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Darci Shaw.

The new episodes will continue to explore the consequences of the characters' decisions, with Michael's desire to protect Diana competing against the demands of his criminal life.

When Is 'This City Is Ours' Series 2 Released?

The second series of This City Is Ours premieres on BBC One at 9 pm on Sunday, 25 October 2026, with episodes continuing on Sunday and Monday nights. All eight episodes will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer from the same date.

With Michael struggling to protect his future, new threats emerging in Liverpool and Ricardo's murder threatening further repercussions, the second series promises another tense chapter in the crime drama.

Nelson-Joyce's reaction to the final script has added to the anticipation, although viewers will have to watch the series to discover what left the actor so surprised.