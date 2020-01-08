Khloe Kardashian is lying about having worn real fur as part of her Cruella de Vil Halloween costume, as evidenced by a previous tweet from the designer.

Netizens called the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star a hypocrite after she wrote about how the world needs to "wake up" and "save the animals" in the wake of the devastation brought by the Australian bushfires.

"Almost 15 million hectares burnt, 1400 homes destroyed, and 500 million animals have been killed by brushfires in Australia. The world needs to wake up," Kardashian wrote on her Instagram story, as quoted by E!

Shortly after she shared the post, she got into an argument with another Instagram user, who shared a photo of her dressed as Cruella de Vil. In it, the reality TV star is wearing what seems to be a fur coat. She called out the user and denied that she wore real fur. She also admonished the netizen for "spreading vile hate instead of focusing on real issues."

"Why must people assume and attack others so quickly? You have some clear frustrations darling and they are completely misdirected. My advice to you would be, don't attack people in general. But if you choose to waste your energy on attacking a complete stranger, then at least know all of your information prior. Happy 2020," Kardashian commented.

However, others were not quick to accept that she wore faux fur. They were able to dig up proof that Kardashian lied based on the costume designer's post on Nov. 1.

An Instagram account named Daniel's Leather shared a photo of the 35-year-old in her Cruella de Vil Halloween costume and shared details about the ensemble. The details seem to prove that Kardashian indeed wore real fur because of the hashtags attributed to the use of animals including #furparka, #furrierofthecelebrities, and #furcollar, to name a few.

Kardashian has yet to respond to the post, but she has reportedly since blocked the user from seeing her account. She also deleted her comment. As for the user, she asked the "Strong Looks Better Naked" author why she had to lie when the designer proved that she wore real fur.