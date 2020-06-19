Amber Heard is under fire for allegedly staging a Black Lives Matter protest following claims that she was being "racist" in a previous tweet.

Early this month, the "Aquaman" star took to Instagram to show her support for the Black Lives Matter movement. She shared a photo of herself standing against a graffiti backdrop with a face mask on and behind her is a man in police uniform.

"Standing in solidarity with those intent on changing a terribly flawed and broken system and for those who are demanding justice in support of countless black and brown lives lost to it. I stand with all who are participating in this historic moment," Heard captioned the image.

Apparently, the actress filtered the comments on her post, removed others, and left one from Rami Sarabi that read, "couldn't be more proud." However, the same photo made the rounds online where netizens flocked to criticise the actress for staging the protest.

"Amber Heard saying she supports the protests while posting a picture of her with a cop. She's a whole a** clown and a f*****g racist," one tweeted and another replied, "I'm so glad you pointed this out. She's protesting police brutality by standing in front of a police officer who seems to be acting as a de facto body guard. This pic isn't sending the message she thinks. But it speaks volumes about privileged white celebs."

"It´s a PR picture. Nothing else. Photoshoot," another netizen commented. One more chimed in and wrote, "'I stand with ALL who are participating' while posing with a probably hired cop in front of a stereotypical 'urban' backdrop. I mean she did say she loves stereotypes so I guess it's fitting. What a pos."

To make matters worse, Heard is accused of being racist after following the tone-deaf tweet she made in July 2018. In it, she urged Hollywood's elite to "give their housekeepers, nannies, and landscapers a ride home" because of the ICE checkpoint. The tweet has since been deleted after it received backlash for being "racist" since she allegedly stereotyped immigrants or Mexican people to be the only ones in those jobs.

After staging a #BlackLivesMatter photo, @realamberheard continues her PR campaign in an attempt to try to make people forget how racist she is. She did the same thing with the #MeToo movement pretending to be a victim of domestic violence.#cancelamberheard pic.twitter.com/i4MfH36Duu — Fe Nunes (@Patdecmm) June 18, 2020

Despite the "racist" criticism and staged protest allegations, Heard continues to rally for the Black Lives Matter movement. She recently shared a manifesto by Patrisse Cullors on how people can support the movement.