The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, are getting support from fans and friends, but are also drawing hate from critics following their surprise decision to become part-time royals.

The couple announced that they are stepping back as senior members of the Royal Family shortly after they returned to London from their over-month long holiday vacation in Canada. They announced it publicly on social media, reportedly without the consent of other members of the royal family.

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, and Prince William were said to have been caught off-guard by their sudden decision. Opinions have also since been divided among netizens after it made headlines.

Negative comments filled the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Instagram page, where they announced their intent "to carve out a progressive new role within this institution" for 2020 and "work to become financially independent."

Royal followers put the blame on the former "Suits" star and claimed the decision has her handprint written all over it. They also told off Prince Harry for bending down to his wife's orders.

"It is obvious that this is all Meghan's doing, and none of Harry's. Meghan wants the money and the status, but none of the responsibilities," one user commented and another wrote, "This is all her and the fact that she thought she would go into the firm and changes things and get her way, she didn't realize that the monarchy and its traditions far exceed her and her ego."

Meanwhile, another said that Harry should open his eyes to the reality that Meghan is controlling him. The user pointed out that the royals have made a huge effort to welcome her in their lives but she is paying them back by tearing the family apart.

"What Meghan wants, Meghan gets? She is the worst thing that could have happened to Harry. She mucked up her own family and now she is splitting Harry from his family. Spoilt brat!!!!" the user commented.

Piers Morgan, who is known to personally despise Meghan Markle, did not remain silent on the matter. He took to Twitter and slammed the Duchess of Sussex for splitting Prince Harry from his family. He also called their decision "a disgraceful way to treat the Queen." He said that the couple have "both gone nuts" and called their decision a "spiteful treachery" against their own family.

People say I'm too critical of Meghan Markle - but she ditched her family, ditched her Dad, ditched most of her old friends, split Harry from William & has now split him from the Royal Family.

I rest my case. pic.twitter.com/xgKLTt2Y0Z — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 8, 2020

Oh pur-lease.

What's been 'painful to watch' has been their absurd woke hypocrisy & constant whining. All on our dime. https://t.co/3zkbOsKNo2 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 8, 2020

Wow. What a disgraceful way to treat The Queen.

Shame on Harry & Meghan. https://t.co/j2m24M2MSu — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 8, 2020

No. Sheâ€™s breaking up our royal family after fleecing the public purse. As a taxpayer, and a Monarchist, Iâ€™m entitled to take a rather dim view of this. https://t.co/s6gkmN3yiI — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 8, 2020

Regardless, there were also those who praised Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Her close friend and makeup artist, Daniel Martin, commented "On the UP and UP in 2020 my friends. Cheers to new beginnings and always here to support your cause." TV personality Rosie Rivera called their "boldness toward your purpose" admirable.