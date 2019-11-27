Kendall and Kylie Jenner did not get a warm welcome from the crowd when they watched the Los Angeles Rams vs. Baltimore Ravens game at LA Memorial Coliseum on Monday.

The crowd couldn't care less that the reality TV sisters were among the spectators of the football game. They booed at them when their faces were shown on the jumbotron. The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" stars were in the VIP section with their friends when the jumbotron splashed their faces for the segment called "Who's in the Ram's house?"

In clips shared but quickly deleted on Twitter, Kylie is seen smiling at the camera then wrapping an arm around Kendall for a hug. According to The Sun, the beauty mogul initially thought the crowd was cheering them on. She laughed and appeared to encourage them with her arms raised.

However, when she realised that they were booing at them, Kylie awkwardly ran her fingers through her hair and stepped away. The camera followed her as she disappeared from view and moved to focus on Kendall.

The boos continued even with the Victoria's Secret model the only one appearing on the screen. She did not seem to mind the jeers though. She simply gave a peace sign and blew kisses at the camera.

Entire stadium boos when Kendall and Kylie Jenner are shown on Jumbotron at LA Rams game. pic.twitter.com/fSdaw6wl2j — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) November 26, 2019

Went to the rams game and Kendall Jenner was there and the stadium booâ€™d her when they showed her on the Jumbotron ðŸ’€ — GEN MAR ðŸ¥µ (@310henny) November 26, 2019

Despite the savage welcome, netizens seemed to have taken delight at the sisters' awkward moment.

Favorite part of the Rams game tonight is watching the Jenners get booed at ðŸ¤£ — MegðŸ’› (@Megannnn_mm) November 26, 2019

"The best part about this game was that Kendall Jenner got booed and that pretty much sums up how I feel about the Rams this season," one tweeted. Another wrote, "Well, the Rams lost, but at least Ravens and Rams came together as one in the stadium to boo Kendall Jenner..."

Meanwhile, a fan defended the sisters and claimed the haters are just jealous because they are making a lot of money.

"They announced Kendall and Kylie were at the game tonight and everyone literally booed. Like how much of a victim do you have to be to boo someone for being successful if you mad then get money tf, " one fan tweeted.

The Jenner sisters were at the Los Angels Rams game with a few friends including Gigi Hadid's ex-boyfriend, Tyler Cameron and Kylie's new BFF, Stassie Karanikolaou. Rapper Wiz Khalifa was also at the VIP section.