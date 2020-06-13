A

A new book on Melania Trump has claimed that the first lady of the US has renegotiated her prenuptial agreement with her husband and US president Donald Trump. The book also revealed that the reason for her delay in moving into the White House from New York City in 2017 was partially due to it. The book is scheduled to release next week.

The new book titled, "The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump," is written by Mary Jordan. It is based on more than a hundred interviews, reports Washington Post. Jordan said that the 50-year-old's renegotiated her prenups to "amend her financial agreement with Trump -- what Melania referred to as 'taking care of Barron'." The author cited sources close to Melania who revealed the details.

The book has claimed that Melania need time after Trump's alleged sexual indiscretions. The prenups also ensured that her son Barron would not be kept out of the family business, three people close to the first lady said as cited in the book. "She wanted proof in writing that when it came to financial opportunities and inheritance, Barron would be treated as more of an equal to Trump's oldest three children," writes Jordan.

She also made sure that Barron had dual citizenship in Slovenia. This was done keeping in mind that he would be able to work in Europe for the Trump Organisation when he comes of age.

President Trump has publicly shared his support of the idea of protecting one's wealth with a prenuptial agreement. In 1997, he told in an interview with Larry King of CNN: "I'm a big pre-nup believer, even though they're nasty terrible documents. I'm a big believer in that stuff."

Meanwhile, a spokeswoman for the first lady dismissed the book after details of it went public on Friday. "Yet another book about Mrs. Trump with false information and sources. This book belongs in the fiction genre," said Stephanie Grisham, Melania's chief of staff.

It has been reported earlier that the reason behind Melania's delay in moving to Washington DC was primarily because of the concern for keeping life as normal as possible for her son, Barron, who was then 10 years old. She reportedly wanted her son to finish his school year in New York City.