The Nintendo Switch, which was released on March 3, 2017, is more than three years older than the current-gen PlayStation and Xbox consoles, which were launched in late 2020. Naturally, gamers are now looking forward to the release of the Nintendo Switch 2. Here's what the recent leaks and speculations are saying about the upcoming console.

Nintendo Switch 2 release date

At the moment, there is no official announcement for the Nintendo Switch release date. However, that's not stopping others from making their speculations as to when the next-gen console might arrive.

For instance, Tom's Guide projects that the Nintendo Switch 2 will be released by mid-2023 at the earliest. "That's because Nintendo's already said it's not working on revised Switch hardware for this financial year (ending in March 2023), but another source claims the middle of the year could be when we see a new type of Switch," the tech-focused publication explained.

There are reports saying that Nintendo has ramped up its spending on raw materials. Some interpreted this as a sign that the Nintendo Switch 2 is already in the works and could potentially arrive sooner than expected.

New Nintendo Switch 2 specs

While Nintendo has not made any official announcement yet, there have been a number of leaks making their rounds. For instance, a previous leak mentioned that made reference to a new Switch console stated that it will feature a custom Nvidia Tegra Xavier processor, two USB-C ports, a 64GB SSD, and 4K video support.

Recent advancements in mobile GPU technology could potentially be making their way into future handheld consoles such as the Nintendo Switch 2. For instance, Samsung and AMD are likely working on a new Exynos 1000 chip with built-in AMD graphics built-in. Nintendo could opt to use this chip for the Switch 2, which could give the upcoming console a massive power boost.