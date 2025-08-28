Taylor Swift's engagement to Travis Kelce has dominated headlines, but it's her ring that's generating just as much buzz as the news itself.

Designed in collaboration with Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewellery, Swift's engagement ring features an antique old-mine cut diamond set in a yellow gold bezel-style setting. Romantic yet practical, it strikes a balance between vintage storytelling and a modern edge.

For Swift, who is an artist known for weaving narratives into everything from her lyrics to her fashion, the choice feels entirely on brand.

What's striking here isn't just the size or sparkle, but the decision to showcase a bezel-set engagement ring. While prong settings have long dominated celebrity proposals,

What is a Bezel Setting in Rings?

According to jewellery experts, a bezel setting encircles the diamond in a thin metal rim, providing the stone with both security and a sleek, sculptural outline. This style is gaining ground in Hollywood jewellery trends, especially among stars seeking designs that are both practical and distinctive.

In an era when understated luxury is back in vogue, minimalist engagement rings and modern bezel setting jewellery are catching the spotlight.

For Swift, whose jewellery style often blends classic femininity with unexpected flourishes, the bezel choice fits seamlessly into her engagement narrative.

Hollywood stars embracing bezel-set rings

Swift is far from alone. A surprising number of celebrities have gravitated towards bezel designs in the past, each with its own twist:

1. Lily Collins: When Charlie McDowell proposed in 2020, Collins wore a rose-cut diamond in a full bezel setting, designed by Irene Neuwirth. The vintage-inspired ring complements the stone, making it look larger on her hand.

2. Scarlett Johansson: The Black Widow actress' engagement ring from Colin Jost took the bezel idea in a bold direction by putting a half bezel tension setting using dark ceramic, giving the piece a sculptural, art-inspired feel.

3. Rita Ora: The New Zealand singer's ring from Oscar-winning director Taika Waititi features a 10-carat emerald-cut emerald in pavé bezel setting. It's intricate, modern, and unapologetically bold.

4. Jessica Simpson: Known for her standout jewellery, Simpson's ring from Eric Johnson featured a clean diamond bezel setting, showcasing the stone's brilliance while ensuring durability.

5. Zoë Kravitz: The Batman actress' cushion-cut diamond in an 18k gold bezel mixes vintage charm with contemporary edge. Its slightly darkened gold finish gives it a unique, fashion-forward vibe.

6. Jennifer Lopez: Over the years, Lopez has worn several iconic rings, some experimenting with bezel-inspired detailing for durability and distinction.

7. Hailey Bieber: While her oval diamond from Justin Bieber isn't a full bezel, its clean, modern setting reflects the same sleek aesthetic currently rising in engagement ring trends 2025.

8. Kate Middleton: Though most often described as a halo, the Princess of Wales' sapphire ring is bordered in a style akin to a bezel, protecting the iconic stone while making it one of the most recognised rings in the world.

Phoebe Dynevor and Emily Blunt: Both actresses have been spotted wearing celebrity bezel set rings, underscoring that this look is no fleeting fad.

A Jewellery Trend Inspired by Taylor Swift

The Taylor Swift-inspired bezel set ring has done more than mark a personal milestone; it has sparked a wider conversation about how today's celebrities are redefining jewellery norms. And experts are praising Travis for selecting the right cut and best ring setting for his lady.

Bezel settings aren't just about security; they represent a shift toward individuality, minimalism, and a quieter kind of luxury, everything that Travis and Taylor's relationship represents.

As more women look for engagement ring inspiration from celebrities, Swift's choice is set to influence the market in the same way her music shapes culture.