Paris Hilton and Carter Reum are engaged. He proposed on Feb. 13 while on a tropical getaway with her family days ahead of her 40th birthday.

The reality TV star said "I do" to the M13 founder after over a year of dating. The couple sealed their engagement with a ring designed by Jean Dousset, the great-grandson of Louis Cartier. Reum proposed on a private island where Hilton and her family held an intimate celebration for her birthday on Wednesday.

In a statement to People, the couple confirmed their engagement and expressed their excitement to become husband and wife.

"I'm excited for our next chapter," Hilton said as she revealed how special her fiancé is to her.

"This past year with COVID has accelerated so many things. As someone who travelled constantly, I had a chance to stay home and reevaluate what was important to me. My relationship and the time I spent with Carter was a gift," she shared.

Reum, 40, was all praises for his fianceé as he talked about her kindness and what made him fall in love with her.

"I have gotten the unique opportunity to get to know the real Paris on a daily basis just the two of us during these past 15 months and I couldn't be more excited and lucky to have her as my future wife and partner," he said.

"She shines with her kindness, work ethic, authenticity, and her voice in making the world a better place and she will do the same as a future mother and wife," he added.

Hilton also announced her engagement to Reum in a series of social media posts on her birthday. She shared photos taken from the proposal as she shared that her "soulmate" arranged the island getaway and proposed to her in front of a cabana adorned with flowers.

"I said yes, yes to forever. There's no one I'd rather spend forever with," she wrote.

"When you find your soulmate, you don't just know it. You feel it."

"So excited to be your wife!" Hilton added in a separate post.

"My fairytale dream came true! I love my future husband so much! Best birthday surprise ever!! So excited to be your wife!"

"It was the kind of proposal I had always dreamed of, followed by a special celebration with family and close friends," Paris fondly recalled in her website post.

"With Carter by my side, I know that anything is possible. He accepts me for who I am and encourages me to show my true self. I'm eternally grateful to have him in my life," she added.

Prior to Reum, Hilton was previously engaged to model Chris Zylka.