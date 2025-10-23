Microsoft has confirmed that its next generation Xbox console is currently in development, and reports suggest it could be the most advanced and most expensive console in the company's history. With a rumoured price of around $1,000, a release date expected in 2027, and major hardware upgrades through a renewed partnership with AMD, questions remain about whether its premium specifications can justify the cost.

Microsoft Confirms Next-Gen Xbox Development

Sarah Bond, President of Xbox, recently confirmed that Microsoft has already started prototyping and designing the next gen Xbox console.

Speaking with Variety about the Asus ROG Xbox Ally, Bond said the company is '100% looking at making things in the future' and working on its 'next-generation hardware'. This hints that Microsoft's hardware roadmap goes beyond handheld devices, pointing toward full-scale development of its next gen Xbox console as part of a broader gaming ecosystem.

In a separate interview with Mashable, Bond described the new console as a 'very premium, very high-end curated experience,' signalling a change in strategy that could see Xbox target a more upscale segment of the gaming market.

Next Gen Xbox Console Price Rumours

Industry reports and leaks have pointed to a potential price range of $900 to $1,200, making the next-gen Xbox one of the most expensive consoles ever released. The price jump reflects the hardware advancements Microsoft is developing with AMD, including cutting-edge processors and GPUs designed to rival high-performance gaming PCs.

Analysts suggest the company is positioning this console as a luxury gaming product, rather than competing purely on affordability as it did with the Xbox Series S and X.

For context, the Xbox Series X launched at £449 in 2020, less than half of the new console's speculated price.

While Microsoft has not confirmed pricing, the rumoured figure has sparked debate among fans about whether a console nearing the cost of a gaming PC will still attract mainstream players.

Next Gen Xbox Console Specs: What to Expect

Microsoft has partnered with AMD to co-engineer the next generation of silicon across its gaming devices. According to reports, the next-gen Xbox will feature next-generation AMD architecture, likely delivering higher frame rates, faster load times and improved power efficiency.

Speculation suggests that the new console could support ray tracing, advanced AI-driven graphics rendering, and expanded cloud connectivity. Microsoft is also expected to maintain full backward compatibility, allowing players to carry forward their existing Xbox game libraries.

Another major shift could be in software flexibility. Microsoft has reportedly hinted that the new Xbox platform may not be locked to a single game store, with players potentially gaining access to multiple storefronts and services within one system.

Microsoft's Hardware Roadmap

While Microsoft has not issued an official launch date, multiple sources report that the company is targeting a 2027 release window.

The upcoming console is part of Microsoft's broader strategy to expand beyond the traditional console model. The company's approach now focuses on a connected gaming ecosystem that includes consoles, PC, handheld devices and cloud gaming services.

This integration of platforms indicates that Microsoft aims to future-proof its gaming division while blurring the lines between console and PC gaming.