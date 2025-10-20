The wait is finally over. After much anticipation, Ninja Gaiden 4 is poised to launch worldwide this October, promising a suite of revolutionary changes. Get ready to experience the legendary series like never before, as it arrives on all major global platforms with truly game-changing upgrades.

After floating around the rumour mill for a long time, Ninja Gaiden 4 is officially poised for a global launch, marking a major event for one of gaming's most iconic action series. Ryu Hayabusa fans and the entire saga have waited patiently for this new chapter, and its release promises a blend of cherished nostalgia and cutting-edge innovation.

Launch Schedule: Your Countdown to Action

The debut of Ninja Gaiden 4 has a staggered release, meaning fans across the globe will be hopping in at different moments. Per the official announcement, the United States will receive the first wave of access:

Monday, 20 October 2025

United States (Pacific Time): 5 PM PT

United States (Central Time): 6 PM CST

United States (Eastern Time): 8 PM ET

Brazil (São Paulo): 9 PM BRT

Tuesday, 21 October 2025

United Kingdom: 1 AM BST

Central Europe (e.g., Paris, Berlin): 2 AM CEST

South Korea / Japan (Tokyo, Seoul): 9 AM KST/JST

Australia (Sydney): 11 AM AEDT

New Zealand (Auckland): 1 PM NZDT

This globally synchronised midnight-to-midday launch means all players get to jump in within a day, limiting spoilers and ensuring the global community starts its journey together.

Getting Ready: Platforms and Essential Download Details

Ninja Gaiden 4 is set for launch on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. Fortunately, players will be able to preload the game well ahead of the release time, a welcome feature for those eager to dive in the very moment the servers go live.

The initial download sizes are as follows, though it is worth noting these numbers may shift with future patches:

PC: 54.9 GB

Xbox Series X|S: 36.82 GB

PS5: 23.55 GB

The variance in file size is common across platforms, but the figures clearly demonstrate that the game packs a substantial amount of content and graphical fidelity, particularly for PC players.

The Double Act: Ryu Hayabusa and Yakumo

The legendary ninja, Ryu Hayabusa, makes his expected return as a protagonist, continuing his relentless battle against supernatural threats. However, Ninja Gaiden 4 shakes things up with the introduction of Yakumo, a brand-new character.

Players will explore the gloomy alleyways of Tokyo's underworld through Yakumo's eyes, bringing fresh viewpoints and narratives to the series. This decision to feature a dual narrative is expected to enrich the game's lore, expertly weaving the familiar threads of traditional ninja history with a compelling layer of modern, urban intrigue.

The Creative Partnership: Team Ninja and PlatinumGames

This new entry represents a significant collaboration between Team Ninja, the original studio responsible for the series, and PlatinumGames, a developer highly celebrated for their fast-paced, visceral action titles.

This major development partnership has naturally generated immense expectations among fans. Many are keen to see precisely how the fusion of these two action game powerhouses will shape the core gameplay mechanics and the overarching narrative of the franchise.

Jessica Cogswell, a designer involved in the project, has confirmed a key focus for this entry: accessibility. The goal is to successfully bridge the gap between series veterans and players new to the franchise's notoriously difficult gameplay.

To achieve this, the game incorporates flexible difficulty settings, allowing players to fully customise their experience. Whether you are after the famously punishing, classic Ninja Gaiden challenge or simply seeking an easier introduction to master the combat, the game now supports a range of preferred adventure styles.