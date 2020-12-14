On Sunday, Paris St-Germain suffered a double blow as they lost 0-1 at home against Lyon in their Ligue 1 encounter. During the match, star forward Neymar Jr. sustained what looked like a serious ankle injury and had to be carried off on a stretcher.

Lyon's Thiago Mendes was sent off in stoppage time after a poor challenge against the Brazilian. after the tackle, Neymar was seen screaming in pain as he was clutching his injured ankle. He was then stretchered off in the closing seconds of the match, to the horror of PSG fans.

Earlier in the game, Lyon had scored the lone goal of the evening in the 35th minute courtesy of Tino Kadewere.

PSG was unable to find an answer and lost 3 points plus one of their top players. The reigning Ligue 1 champions are now sitting in third place, but still only a point behind leaders Lille and second-placed Lyon.

PSG has not given an update on the severity of Neymar's injury, but manager Thomas Tuchel earlier confirmed that tests will be carried out today. "He's with the physio and the doctors and we have to wait for the tests tomorrow (Monday)," he told Telefoot, as quoted by the BBC.

PSG will be anxious to have Neymar back to full fitness as soon as possible. Apart from defending their Ligue 1 crown and gunning for a fourth consecutive league trophy, PSG also have their sights set on the UEFA Champions League.

After dominating their domestic competitions in recent years, it is no secret that one of the main goals behind signing Neymar back in 2017 was to win the Champions League.

After having already qualified for the last-16 this season, PSG will be attempting to do better than their second-place finish last season. They lost 0-1 against German champions Bayern Munich last time around.

The draw for the last 16 will take place on Monday.