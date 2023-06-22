Neymar Jr. has taken to social media to publicly apologise to his pregnant partner Bruna Biancardi for cheating on her, before adding he "cannot imagine his life without her."

Neymar posted a long message for Biancardi on Instagram, which received seven million likes in a matter of hours as the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) player opened up on mistakes he has made off the pitch. This has come just weeks after Neymar and Biancardi announced they were pregnant.

Neymar's lengthy apology

The PSG forward, who has an 11-year-old son from a previous relationship, did not provide any details about his indiscretion, but he did mention in his post that he is trying to "justify the unjustifiable" amid all the "suffering" Biancardi has had to endure.

"I made a mistake. I made a mistake with you. I dare say that I make mistakes every day, on and off the pitch. But I solve my mistakes in my personal life at home, in private with my family and my friends. All of this affected one of the most special people in my life.

"The woman I dreamed of continuing to be by my side, the mother of my child. It reached her family, which is now my family. This breached your privacy in such a special moment as motherhood," continues the player. "Bru, I have already apologized for my mistakes, for the useless exposure, but I feel obliged to reaffirm it publicly. If a private matter has gone public, the apology should be made public," wrote Neymar on Instagram.

The 31-year-old forward went on to add "I can't imagine myself without you. I don't know if it will work between us, but TODAY you can be sure that I want to try. Our purpose will prevail, our love for our baby will prevail, our love for each other will strengthen us."

Neymar once again found himself in trouble in his private life when he was accused of cheating on his partner by blogger Fernanda Campos, who shared screenshots of her conversations with the Brazilian player on social media.

Campos stated that she and Neymar had been exchanging texts since the FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year, but she was unaware that the PSG star was in a relationship. Campos added that they got together in São Paulo to celebrate the Brazilian Valentine's Day, which is celebrated on June 12 and also shared an intimate moment.

After discovering the truth, Campos claimed that she began to ignore Neymar, who tried his best to contact her. Neymar then accused the blogger of using him for fame and ended the conversation for good.

Biancardi and Neymar's relationship previously hit the rocks when the PSG forward was caught being unfaithful to her in June 2022, which led to their break up. However, they got back together in January 2023 and announced Bruna's pregnancy in April.

Wait, what! Is Neymar now allowed to cheat?

In a bizarre twist, Neymar and Biancardi reportedly have an agreement wherein the Brazil international is allowed to cheat, according to Portuguese gossip website Em Off. According to the report, Neymar has been given three rules to stick by: "Neymar could stay with other girls, as long as he is discreet about the relationship; he is forbidden to be with call girls and make love without a condom; and he cannot kiss them on the mouth."

However, neither Neymar nor Biancardi have confirmed that there are these new rules in their relationship, nor there is any proof of it.

Will Neymar leave PSG?

Meanwhile, amid the ongoing summer transfer window, Neymar is being linked with a move away from PSG despite having a contract until 2025, with an option to extend by another year.

Since leaving FC Barcelona in 2017, Neymar has spent six seasons at PSG, scoring 118 goals in 173 competitive fixtures and winning five Ligue 1 titles.

However, Neymar has been unable to win the Champions League again since his treble season with Barcelona under Luis Enrique in 2014-15.