Paris Saint-Germain FC has reportedly agreed to part ways with Brazilian forward Neymar Jr. in an eye-popping deal with Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.

Neymar is reportedly set to earn a salary of £1.3 million per week when he makes the move to the oil-rich club. This comes after he put in a transfer request last week. Then, manager Luis Enrique also confirmed that the Neymar is part of a long list of players that are surplus to his requirements.

The Brazilian was linked with a possible move to Premier League side Chelsea FC or even the MLS, but it seems as though he will be the latest big name to head to the Middle East. His potential return to former club FC Barcelona has also been ruled out due largely to the club's financial troubles.

Third time's a charm for Al-Hilal

Earlier this summer, it may be remembered that Al-Hilal had already tried to swoop in to sign former PSG forward Lionel Messi. The Argentine's contract expired at the end of the 2022/23 season, and the Saudi-based club hoped that he could be tempted to accept a lucrative offer. Instead, Messi chose quickly to join Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami in the United States.

Then, earlier this month, they also made a play for the signature of Kylian Mbappe, who was at odds with the club over his refusal to sign a contract extension. PSG did not want to lose him on a free transfer and put him up for sale. Al-Hilal quickly put together a one-year deal worth a whopping $1.1 billion, but Mbappe refused to entertain talks.

Now, it seems as though Al-Hilal will finally succeed in their bid to sign one of PSG's top strikers. The 31-year-old wants to leave Paris and according to L'Equipe, he is happy to accept a two-year contract worth £138 million.

That package means that Neymar will continue to be one of the highest-earning footballers. He won't top the list, but he will only be behind a handful of other superstars. Considering the fact that he has spent most of the year out of action while recovering from an ankle surgery, this is not a bad deal at all.

It is unclear how soon he will be back to full fitness, but it seems as though Al-Hilal are willing to take the chance. If the deal is completed, Neymar will be the latest big name to move to Saudi Arabia this year alone.

🚨💣| Neymar will go through his medicals tomorrow in Paris in order to sign for Al-Hilal, the player will be announced officially on Wednesday. 🇧🇷🇸🇦 [@geglobo] pic.twitter.com/fFGW8Fbure — Football Talk (@FootballTalkHQ) August 14, 2023

Saudi Arabia went on a unprecedented shopping spree

Manchester United and Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo opened the floodgates when he joined Al-Nasser in a deal that's worth £173 million a season. Then, the summer transfer window kicked off with Karim Benzema's shock move to Al-Ittihad, where he will earn £172 million a year, which is significantly more than what Real Madrid would have offered him for a one-year extension.

Many others have arrived since then, including the likes of Sadio Mane, N'Golo Kante, Roberto Firminho and Fabihno. Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is now the highest paid England international after ditching the Reds to join Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has spoken up about the situation, and has urged FIFA and UEFA to take action and regulate the market in order to stop the oil-rich Saudi Pro League from hijacking players from European leagues which are tightly regulated by Financial Fair Play rules. However, both governing bodies have remained mum on the situation.

Neymar leaves a mixed legacy at PSG

If the deal comes to fruition, Neymar's rollercoaster ride at PSG will finally come to an end. He arrived from FC Barcelona in 2017 amid a lot of hype due to a world-record deal which cost PSG £198 million.

He showed moments of brilliance during his stint, scoring 82 goals in 112 Ligue 1 appearances. The team won the domestic crown five times during that period, but he has not always had a good relationship with the PSG fans. He has been criticised for his lifestyle off the pitch numerous times, and it did not help that he also spent a lot of time in the sidelines due to various injuries.