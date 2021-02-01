It appears as though Neymar Jr. has taken a very long time to finally settle in at Paris Saint-Germain. Despite having been with the Ligue 1 champions since 2017, his name is still at the forefront whenever a transfer window comes along. However, the Brazilian has now put speculations to rest, saying that he fully intends to stay at PSG. On top of that, he also hopes a certain high-profile teammate does the same.

The novel coronavirus pandemic has resulted in financial struggles for the entire football community. Some are doing better than others, but overall, the transfers have been very modest. Despite this, Neymar and fellow PSG player Kylian Mbappe are constantly being linked elsewhere.

In an interview shared by Marca, Neymar said, "I'm very happy here and I want to stay at PSG and I hope Mbappe wants to stay too. Of course, that's the wish of all fans, we want PSG to be a great team and I want to keep doing what I do here, play football and be happy."

Neymar has always been linked with a return to his former club, FC Barcelona. Rumours of his return started almost as soon as he confirmed his departure from Camp Nou. However, that comeback never materialised. PSG fans never completely warmed up to him either. often expressing their desire for him to leave. However, it appears that the tide has finally turned.

"Today I'm very happy, I feel happy, a lot has changed, I can't exactly say why, if it's me or something else," he said.

On Sunday, Neymar scored two penalties in PSG's heartbreaking 3-2 defeat at the hands of bottom-dwellers Lorient. They now stand third in the league table, but are only three points behind leaders Lille.

Meanwhile, Mbappe has long since been linked to a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid. The rumours surrounding his future have also been flying for several seasons now, and it remains to be seen if Los Blancos will finally go for the jugular.