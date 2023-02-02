On Wednesday, Tom Brady announced that he will be retiring from the NFL, this time for good. Numerous people both in and out of the football world shared their support and tributes, but all eyes were on the reaction of his ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen.

The power couple divorced in 2022 shortly after Brady decided to turn back on his decision to retire earlier in the year. He re-joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for another season, and not many were surprised to find out that Gisele left the family home months later.

The divorce was finalised very quickly, and while the couple never really revealed the exact reasons behind their split, Gisele had always been vocal about wanting Brady to be more present in the lives of their growing children. She had also previously cited concerns about the dangers of playing football at the highest level as one gets older.

Now, a year after his initial retirement announcement which he rescinded 40 days later, Brady has once again decided to retire. He took to Instagram to share a simple video wherein he confirms that the decision is final this time.

In response, Gisele said: "Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life." The Brazilian supermodel could also be seen in the family pictures that Brady shared alongside the video. After all, she was part of a large chunk of his 23-year career.

Unfortunately, his decision to extend that career by a year may have been the straw that broke the camel's back in their marriage. In fact, many would question if it was worth it. His final season was perhaps the worst of his career, and the divorce itself was reportedly traumatising.

He missed several weeks of training due to his family problems, and he had been described as a "shadow of his former self" on the field. Gisele has reignited her modelling career since the divorce, although one would argue that she never really left the industry. She is also being linked romantically to Jiu-Jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.