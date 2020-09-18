Niall Horan expressed his gratitude to Katy Perry for helping shape his music career during an interview on "The Morning Mash Up."

The 27-year-old One Direction singer recalled his "The X-Factor" audition back in 2010, and how the "Never Worn White" singer helped him with his career. Perry was among the panel of judges who pushed him to the next round of the competition.

"If Katy Perry didn't put me through in my audition I wouldn't be here," Horan said on the SiriusXM show adding, "That's a fact. So Katy Perry is a good shout."

"She is fully aware of that and she prides herself on it!" the "Nice To Meet Ya" singer replied when asked if the 35-year-old "American Idol" judge knows about her impact on his music career.

Myself and @AsheMusic will be on @MorningMashUp @SiriusXMHits1 today at 8am Eastern/Pacific time for a #Hits1on1 exclusive fan Q&A . Weâ€™ll also be performing #MoralOfTheStory together for the first time ! Listen on @SiriusXM hereÂ https://t.co/YJMeFy2QIa pic.twitter.com/ZN72n37fiY — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) September 16, 2020

Perry has been one of Horan's fans since he joined the "X-Factor" and became a member of the all-boy group One Direction. The "Slow Hands" singer got a smooch from Perry when she presented One Direction their Best Pop Video award at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards.

"I don't think there will ever be anything cooler than kissing her... until I marry her, maybe," Horan said about the memorable encounter.

Perry photobombed the group when they walked the red carpet at the 2014 ARIA Music Awards in Australia. She posed for a sweet selfie with Horan which he jokingly captioned, "She said yes." They also spent some quality time together when they performed for the finale of "The Voice" Australia.

Perry and Horan share a unique friendship and one that even involved some harmless flirting over the years. He greeted her on her 33rd birthday and told her he loves her.

Happy birthday to the loveliest lady @katyperry . have a good day , love you ! ðŸ˜ðŸ˜˜ pic.twitter.com/KDVghwUfxO — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) October 25, 2017

In 2017, the "I Kissed A Girl" singer told media that the Irish star flirted with her on many occasions but she "mother-zoned" him. Perry said she could be his mother because she is ten years older.

Horan denied this and passed down a message for her during an appearance on an Australian TV show. He asked her to "stop being mean" to him. He said Perry is "just finding any excuse to just patronise me and go around spreading rumours about me" when all he wants is "just to be her friend."