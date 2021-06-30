Nicola Peltz sported a baby bump in her recent social media photos shared on Monday. The prosthetics on her belly looked so realistic that fans were led to believe she is pregnant with her first child with fiancé Brooklyn Beckham.

The 26-year old shared a series of photos taken from the set of her new film "Lola James" on Instagram. The first two pictures showed her sporting a pregnant belly, while the rest are snapshots shared with the cast and crew.

"Set drop my happy place," she captioned the images.

Nicola Peltz poses with baby bump as she wraps up new film https://t.co/NJrya1XWiT via @MetroUK — granderun (@granderun1) June 29, 2021

Fans were immediately quick to ask if she was pregnant with Beckham's baby. One commented, "Omg real or fake pregnant" and another wrote, "It's a very convincing bump."

"It's so real I can't understand it," another commented.

In "Lola James," Peltz plays the titular character, a 19-year-old expectant mother who tries to save money in order to get her brother Arlo out of their toxic home. But she ends up getting addicted to drugs. According to The Sun, the "Bates Motel" star wrote the screenplay and co-directed the movie with Lithuanian actress Bria Vinaite ("The Florida Project"). The independent film is set in the year 2002.

Beckham was all praise for his fiancée as he marked the end of filming with some special words for her. He took to his Instagram where he shared a photo of the actress and wrote, "I am so proud of you baby x 3 years in the making and tonight was the last night of filming this masterpiece."

"I'm so in love with you and you are the most talented person I know (heart emojis) I am so in love with you xx my sexy director," he added to which Peltz responded, "I love you so much. thank you!"

The couple recently celebrated their first year of being engaged and the 22-year-old Beckham wasted no words in telling his fiancée how much she means to him. He looked back on the day he asked Peltz to marry him with a couple of photos of them together as he wrote, "She makes me a better person everyday and is my best friend. I can't imagine my life without you because you continuously make me laugh and smile."