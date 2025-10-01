Hollywood power couple Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are reportedly facing a bitter separation, with sources claiming the actress is "furious" over the financial stipulations of their prenuptial agreement. Executed before their 2006 nuptials, the agreement granted the country music singer a staggering $600,000 for each year of marriage, contingent entirely upon his sobriety.

Following nineteen years of partnership, the 58-year-old actress is now said to be 'consumed with anger' regarding her 57-year-old husband's potential to receive the entire sum, which could total over $17 million (£13 million), according to RadarOnline.com. The clause, once intended to safeguard their future, has now become a central point of contention in their impending split.

The Price of Sobriety: Why Nicole Kidman Feels 'Deeply Betrayed'

The payout clause has reportedly intensified tensions during what is already a challenging period for the couple, who share two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

An unnamed source stated: 'Nicole feels the clause was slipped in to protect Keith, but in the end it protects his finances. She supported him through his addiction, and now she sees him benefiting from it. That has left her feeling deeply betrayed.'

Another insider indicated the disbursement has intensified tensions during a challenging period. It asserted: 'Keith qualifies for a huge payout because he remained sober. Nicole is glad he stayed on that path, but she resents that the payoff comes out of her pocket. To her, it feels like rubbing salt into the wound of their break-up.'

An informant emphasised the actress's loyalty: 'Nicole has been holding everything together for the children while Keith is away. The idea that she is now expected to pay him millions because of a clause he benefits from feels outrageous to her.'

The mole added that Nicole had bestowed upon him her loyalty and patience for almost twenty years. The notion that she is now financially indebted to him has rendered her furious.

The Intervention: Keith Urban's Public Praise and Private Debt

Urban has been forthright regarding his long-running challenges with substance abuse and alcoholism. The prenuptial clause was drawn up with the knowledge of his difficulties, which flared up just months after their wedding.

The 'Blue Ain't Your Color' singer attributed his survival to Kidman's strength, confessing during the AFI Life Achievement Award Gala last year: 'We got married in 2006, and barely four months into our marriage, the addictions that I had done really nothing about blew our marriage to smithereens.'

He recalled Kidman orchestrating an intervention shortly after their wedding, sharing in a 2010 interview with Oprah Winfrey: 'She made a decision to turn around and initiate ultimately this intervention. It was done in such a way that the love in that room at that moment was just right. I was like, 'Put the cuffs on, let's go.''

Urban previously stated: 'Four months into a marriage, and I'm in rehab for three months with no idea what was going to happen to us. Nic pushed through every negative voice – I'm sure even some of her own – and she chose love.'

Separate Lives: Signs of Strain

Sources had long observed indications of stress between the A-listers. During a FIFA Club World Cup match in June, Kidman was observed fidgeting with her left hand while Urban refrained from making eye contact. Their most recent significant red-carpet appearance occurred at the AFI tribute, during which Urban publicly lauded her.

The couple has been residing separately since the summer. Urban vacated their Nashville residence during his tour, whereas Kidman stayed with their children. While filming Practical Magic 2 in London, she leased a Hampstead residence for a reported $87,000 per month.

The bitter fight over the prenuptial agreement, which could potentially benefit Keith Urban to the tune of over $17 million for his sobriety, has reportedly left Nicole Kidman feeling 'deeply betrayed.'

With the couple already living separate lives and sources confirming her fury over paying him millions out of her own pocket, the controversy surrounding the sobriety clause has tragically become the final financial sticking point in what was once a highly publicised Hollywood love story.

IBTimes UK has reached out to Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban for comments.