Nicole Young claims that her estranged husband Dr. Dre physically, emotionally, and verbally abused her in the course of their 25-year relationship in legal papers filed at the L.A. Superior Court amid their divorce.

The 51-year old cited a couple of instances when the music mogul, real name Andre Young, punched her in the head/face in 1999 and on Jan. 8, 2000. He allegedly also held a gun to her head twice on Jan 8. 2000 and Nov. 20, 2001.

"Andre kicked down the door to a bedroom in which I was hiding from his rage in 2016. Andre has verbally and emotionally decimated my personhood to the extent that I currently suffer from post-traumatic stress syndrome," Young revealed in court documents obtained by Daily Mail.

In past filings, Dr. Dre denied the allegations of domestic abuse and said there was not a time when he abused or threatened her "physical safety." But she asserted that he "blatantly lies." He omitted the fact that the police were called "in approximately September 1995, shortly before our marriage, after he slammed me up against a wall and lifted me off the floor by my neck."

That was the only time the cops were called. She had considering calling them again several times during their marriage but her fear of Dr. Dre outweighed any confidence she had that the police could help her as she "fell into the abusive relationship."

Young revealed that she has provided documentary evidence to these claims and has also "offered extensive and painful testimony about Andre's relentless campaign of abuse and control" over more than half of her life. She called it "misleading, revolting and insulting" that he would suggest that she is not a victim of domestic abuse and isolation just because she "did not create and maintain a contemporaneous record" of the harm he inflicted upon her.

The abuse claims came amid a messy divorce battle wherein Young asked the court to force Dr. Dre to pay her $2 million monthly and another $5 million for attorney fees. He has been giving her $293,000 a month since she filed for divorce on June 29.