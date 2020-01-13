Last year, both Sony and Microsoft made some announcements related to what is coming next. The PS5 and the Xbox Series X (known as Project Scarlett) at one point were slated for a holiday 2020 release. What followed was small tidbits of information about specifications and functionalities. Nintendo on the other hand reportedly enjoyed a stellar year with the Switch V2 and Switch Lite. Surprisingly, As 2019 drew to a close the hybrid console was recognized as the most fragile product by a French consumer magazine in France. Now, it is making an effort to restore its credibility in the country.

Recent reports claim Nintendo outsold more the PS4 and Xbox One combined when it comes to software. Some would argue that consumer somehow held back from making big purchases from Sony and Microsoft due to the impending arrival of its new game systems later this year.

However, one thing remains clear until now, Switch and Switch Lite owners are still encountering issues with the performance and quality of the controllers. Hence, the company confirms it will fix or replace faulty Joy-Cons for free. These apparently include those units that are no longer under warranty, as noted by Nintendo Life.

Nintendo France Managing Director Philippe Lavoue points out that the number of cases related to Joy-Con drift is relatively low. As such, the manufacturer is willing to extend the warranty coverage for the controllers that are affected by the issue. The same thing happened in the U.S. shortly after news confirmed a class-action lawsuit was filed against the Japanese gaming firm.

In a related article, a Tokyo, Japan-based consultancy group recently noted that industry insiders have indicated a more powerful version of the Switch was in development. Sources are calling it the Switch Pro and is rumoured to have a huge number of upgrades over the current-generation models. It could be one of the reasons why the manufacturer is working to salvage its reputation when it comes to quality.

France is the latest country to be included in Nintendo's efforts to appease its consumers. While it might not be directly related to the French magazine's published opinion earlier this year, the Joy-Con warranty coverage extension is a welcome boon for Switch owners who are experiencing drifting issues and more.