Despite the looming threat of being left behind by its biggest competitors in the next-generation gaming scene, Nintendo defies expectations and ramps up production of current Switch models. While sales of the PS4 and Xbox One have notably dropped as gamers save up for the PS5 and Xbox Series X, the demand for the hybrid game system continues to stay strong. Sources who have access to the details claim that the Japanese company adjusted its target to 30 million units.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Switch enjoyed impressive sales number bolstered by the release of its first-party hit "Animal Crossing: New Horizons." In fact, Nintendo already bumped up production to 25 million units last month, but it seems to be not enough to meet the dwindling supply across the globe. Now, its production facilities and supply chain partners have adjusted to operate at 120 percent of their capacity, reports Bloomberg.

Aside from its library of exclusive games, analysts credit its two-in-one features as its most attractive selling point. Being able to play games on a bigger screen at home and continue the action while on the go, set it apart from more powerful platforms like Sony and Microsoft. Since last year, there have been talks of a "Pro" version of the Switch being in development, but Nintendo shot down rumours.

However, it is clear that gamer owners regularly miss out on AAA game releases, which Nintendo exclusives cannot even compare to. It will miss out on upcoming releases such as CD Projekt Red's highly anticipated "Cyberpunk 2077," which launch this November for the PS4, Xbox One, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X. Although "The Witcher III: Wild Hunt" was successfully ported to the Switch, gaming pundits doubt it can handle resources needed to run the open-world action RPG.

Although Nintendo increased manufacturing targets for this fiscal, insiders continue to hint at the arrival of an upgraded Switch console as early as 2021. Reports note several developers were purportedly urged to rework their titles to support 4K visuals. The new device might support higher resolutions while on docked mode and could have an improved display panel supplied by Sharp.