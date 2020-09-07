CD Projekt Red was initially slated to ship "Cyberpunk 2077" on April 16, 2020. However, the developers reportedly needed more time to address some issues and add more polish to the game, which saw its launch move to September. Due to the productivity problems brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, this was again rescheduled to Nov. 19, 2020. This puts it squarely within the same month as the release window for the PS5 and Xbox Series X. Surprisingly, the game studio just announced something exciting for fans of "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt."

The Polish publisher of the multi-award-winning open-world RPG hit confirmed that it will have an enhanced version for Sony and Microsoft's new game systems. Additionally, those who already own a digital or physical copy will apparently get it as a free update once it becomes available, according to NotebookCheck. So far, this applies to copies purchased for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Given that Nintendo does not have a next-generation console to handle the upgrades it appears to be the only exception. When the "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt" originally released on May 18, 2015, it quickly amassed a loyal following of fans. People who wanted to learn more about the characters had several novels available to read. In fact, the franchise even received a live-action adaptation on Netflix which is already filming the second season.

The upcoming version will be "visually and technically enhanced." This likely means the visuals will benefit from ray tracing, while gameplay is expected to be smoother thanks to the faster SSD technology. To date, the game and its expansions – "Heart of Stone" and "Blood and Wine" -- have already sold approximately 28 million copies globally. As a whole, the trilogy of video games is recorded at more than 40 million.

In a financial report shared by CD Projekt Red, the Nintendo Switch version of "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt" accounted for 11 percent of its sales in 2019. The developers evidently made some tweaks to the graphics in order for the game to run smoothly on the hybrid console. Offering the upgrade for free will probably give consumers another reason to purchase the PS5 or the Xbox Series X.