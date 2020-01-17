Rumours about Kate Middleton's pregnancy come and go. However, the 38-year-old royal mother has set the record straight. Royal fans and followers are informed that the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge will not be having a fourth child. It is time to quit those rumours about "Middleton pregnant for the fourth time."

Kate Middleton and Prince William are parents to three kids: Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and Prince Louis, one. And the couple does not want any more children. The big revelation was made by the duchess herself.

According to People, during their trip to Bradford, the royal couple met with a few leaders from different faiths and community groups at one of the Khidmat Centres in Yorkshire. These centres are community centres that are built to provide services to the most vulnerable members of the society irrespective of their ethnic backgrounds.

While interacting with the crowd, one of the royal followers named Josh Macplace asked Kate whether they plan to have more children or not. Responding to the fan, the royal mom revealed that there have already been talks about it between the couple and they have decided against it.

"I don't think William wants anymore," she told the crowd.

Macplace, who is suffering from autism and DiGeorge syndrome, had reportedly sent congratulatory cards to the royal parents after the birth of each of their kids. While talking to the royal, he went on to hug her. This made her very happy and thank him in person.

"Thank you for the hug," Kate told Macplace.

This is not the first time the duchess rejected the idea of a fourth child. According to the publication, in February 2019, during their Northern Ireland tour, Kate spent some time with local children and parents. There, when she was asked about having another baby, she replied jokingly: "I think William would be a little worried."

William and Kate's Bradford tour comes after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's shocking announcement about "stepping back" from royal duties. This is the first time, the Cambridges have stepped out in the public since the royal crisis. This happens to be their first royal tour in the year 2020.