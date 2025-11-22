Hamas has formally declared that the Gaza ceasefire is 'over' after a series of Israeli military operations designed to intercept attempts to breach the designated humanitarian corridor known as the Yellow Line. The declaration, conveyed to US envoy Steve Witkoff, signals a significant escalation in the conflict as the group insists it is 'ready to fight', rather than accept terms it views as capitulation, declaring that 'Gaza will not become another Lebanon'.

Israeli Strikes and Hamas Response

Citing reports from Saudi state-owned Al Arabiya and The Jerusalem Post, Hamas leaders conveyed their position directly to Witkoff, signalling an end to the US-brokered ceasefire. The warning followed Israeli strikes that killed several senior Hamas operatives, including Abu Abdullah Al-Hudaydi, operations staff commander of the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have not confirmed his death but stated that five senior Hamas figures were eliminated on Saturday.

The Prime Minister's Office said Hamas had violated the ceasefire by sending armed operatives across Israeli lines to attack soldiers. In response, the IDF carried out targeted strikes in Rafah and northern Gaza, killing multiple fighters. Officials added that Israel had 'fully honoured the ceasefire' while accusing Hamas of repeated breaches and of executing Palestinian civilians.

Breaches at the Yellow Line

The IDF reported that one armed operative crossed the Yellow Line, a road designated for humanitarian aid deliveries, and opened fire on Israeli troops. Footage released by the military showed the gunman being shot after exploiting the humanitarian corridor. No Israeli casualties were reported.

In subsequent operations, Israeli forces killed five militants believed to have emerged from underground tunnels in Rafah. A 24-hour manhunt led to the deaths of 11 fighters and the arrest of six others, who were transferred to Shin Bet for questioning. Additional clashes in northern Gaza saw two militants killed after crossing Israeli lines, while the fate of two others remains unclear.

Civilian Casualties and Humanitarian Concerns

Officials from the Hamas-run Health Ministry told Reuters that Israeli airstrikes on Saturday killed at least 14 people and wounded several others. The ministry does not distinguish between civilians and combatants in its casualty reports, fuelling concerns about the impact on non-combatants.

Humanitarian organisations have warned that renewed fighting could further restrict access to aid and worsen conditions for families already struggling under siege. The use of humanitarian roads for armed incursions has also raised fears that relief efforts may be compromised.

Diplomatic Fallout

Analysts reported that Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya was heading a delegation to Cairo to coordinate with Arab states and bolster the Palestinian position against Israel. It remains unclear whether the talks will address the reported end of the ceasefire.

The United States has acknowledged Israel's need to protect its soldiers but expressed concern about the escalation. One American source told Walla that Hamas had made clear it could not accept further Israeli attacks, adding: 'It is better for us to fight and let a thousand be killed by fire under Israeli attacks than by inaction.'

The Prime Minister's Office reiterated its call for mediators to demand that Hamas fulfil its obligations under the ceasefire, including the return of hostages and disarmament. Israel has emphasised that its troops remain deployed in accordance with the agreement but will continue to act against immediate threats.

Israel has fully honored the ceasefire, Hamas has not.



Throughout the ceasefire, dozens of Hamas terrorists have crossed the Israeli lines to attack our troops, while they execute Palestinian civilians in Gaza. — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) November 22, 2025

Strategic Outlook

Hamas' declaration that it is 'ready to fight' signals a return to confrontation, with both sides entrenched in their positions. Israel insists it has honoured the ceasefire, while Hamas accuses it of repeated violations. The rhetoric from Hamas, invoking Lebanon as a warning, reflects its determination to avoid what it sees as a prolonged, one-sided truce.

With civilian casualties mounting and diplomatic channels strained, the collapse of the ceasefire has not only undermined immediate hopes for stability but also raised questions about the viability of future negotiations. The situation in Gaza remains volatile, with the risk of escalation looming over both the humanitarian and political landscape.