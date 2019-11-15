Princess Märtha Louise of Norway and her bisexual boyfriend Shaman Durek believe they know each other from their past lives when they used to live together in Egypt.

Shaman Durek believes he was pharaoh (Egyptian monarch) in his past life and the princess was his queen. The 44-year-old claims he sees another face when he looks at Princess Märtha, and likewise she also sees a different face in him, reports People.

"I have memories of us in Egypt, and she was my queen and I was a pharaoh," the self-proclaimed sixth-generation shaman said, adding "when we're together and I look at her, sometimes I see another face."

The shaman who is a spiritual guide to stars like Gwyneth Paltrow and Nina Dobrev further claimed, "And she sees it in me, too. I have memories of us in Egypt, and she was my queen and I was a pharaoh."

The Norwegian princess confirmed her relationship with Shaman Durek, real name Durek Verrett, in May this year, two years after ending her marriage of 15 years with Ari Behn.

The couple is currently promoting Durek's new self-help book titled "Spirit Hacking." The duo recently attended a star-studded function in Los Angeles, California, to celebrate the release of the self-help e-book which is being officially endorsed by Gwyneth Paltrow.

The pair first met each other through a mutual friend and claim they became aware of their connection with each other from the past life in the first meeting. "She walked in and she said, 'I remember you, I know who you are,'" Durek recalled adding that his response was, "I was like, 'Yes, we knew each other from a very long time ago.' It just came out of my mouth."

The princess who is fourth-in-line to the Norwegian throne received backlash when she made their relationship public on Instagram. The 48-year-old anticipated the public's reaction and posted a lengthy caption along with the picture. She wrote: "He has made me realize that unconditional love actually exists here on this planet...And to those of you who feel the need to criticize: Hold your horses. It is not up to you to choose for me or to judge me. I don't choose my man to satisfy any of you or the norms or boxes you have chosen in your mind for me to be in."