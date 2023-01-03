Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face a troubled marriage according to a psychic who claimed they will have no way of mending their relationship and eventually divorce.

Craig Hamilton-Parker told Metro UK that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's relationship will start to "fracture" and eventually end with them breaking up. He said the 38-year-old will not take the separation well and he will become a "deeply troubled man."

However, he claimed that the former "Suits" star will move on from the divorce and will even start her own Oprah-style talk show. He did not say when these predictions will happen.

Hamilton-Parker's claims come after another self-proclaimed prophet, dubbed the "living Nostradamus," spoke about the couple's future. Brazilian Athos Salomé said big changes are in store for Prince Harry in 2023 starting in January, when he will release his memoir titled "Spare."

He spoke of a metaphorical "bomb" that will appear in the duke's life as he told the Daily Star, "Between January and March 2023 Harry's life will change, July and October the bomb will appear, if not hidden before the events and scandals. In short, between January and October 2023, the month of April also says a lot about some situations."

His visions reportedly also reach further into the future as he spoke about mysteries that surround Prince Harry "between the years 2027 and 2028" in which the public "will understand another story becoming history." As for Meghan Markle, Salomé claimed that she "will also become history between the years 2025 and 2026."

Back in October, self-professed fortune-teller John Hughes also claimed that the Duke of Sussex will leave his wife. He said they will "split up in the next two years" and that the duke will rejoin his family in the U.K. at which point King Charles III will "reselect his position within the royal family." But the 38-year-old recently told Anderson Cooper that he does not want to return to The Firm.

Rumours and predictions that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marriage will end in divorce are nothing new. They have been plagued by these claims since they left the U.K. and moved to California. On the contrary, their relationship remains strong as what they recently showed in their Netflix series "Harry & Meghan."