Prince Harry is releasing a memoir about his life next year, which will contain a number of explosive inside details about the royal family if it is anything like his recent interviews. However, there is another book about the British monarchy due to be released next year which is expected to be much more controversial than the royal's tell-all.

Vanity Fair's magazine editor Tina Brown has promised to make "powerful revelations" about the royals in her new book "The Palace Papers: Inside The House Of Windsor- The Truth And The Turmoil," which will hit the shelves on April 12 next year less than two months before the platinum jubilee celebrations of Queen Elizabeth II's reign. Publishers Penguin Random House said that the book, which is a sequel to Brown's bestseller "The Diana Chronicles" from 2007, is "full of nuanced details and searing insight."

As per the publishers, it would tell "the real story" of the family over the 25 years since the death of Princess Diana, and "irrevocably change the way readers perceive and understand the Royal Family."

Brown took to her Twitter account on Thursday to announce the book, writing that it will explore how "the monarchy tried to preserve itself amidst explosive headlines. The cover of the book showed side-by-side pictures of the Queen, the heir apparent Prince Charles's wife Duchess Camilla, the heir-in-waiting Prince William's wife Kate Middleton, and Harry's wife Meghan Markle.

Excited to announce my new book, The Palace Papers-Inside the House of Windsor-the Truth and the Turmoil, my sequel to The Diana Chronicles. Read how the monarchy tried to preserve itself amidst explosive headlines. Now available for preorder: https://t.co/bylkSEpF2V pic.twitter.com/NFX6jdaafu — Tina Brown (@TinaBrownLM) September 30, 2021

The book will pick up where Brown's last book "The Diana Chronicles" left off. Its description read, "The Palace Papers reveals how the royal family reinvented itself after the traumatic years when Diana's blazing celebrity ripped through the House of Windsor like a comet. Tina Brown takes readers on a tour de force journey that shows the Queen's stoic resolve as she coped with the passing of Princess Margaret, the Queen Mother, and her partner for seven decades, Prince Philip, and triumphed in her Jubilee years even as the family dramas raged around her."

In her book, Brown "explores Prince Charles's determination to make Camilla his queen, the tension between two princes on 'different paths,' the ascendance of the resolute Kate Middleton, the disturbing allegations surrounding Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein, and Harry and Meghan's stunning decision to 'step back' as senior royals."