Much to the delight of Nothing fans, Carl Pei's popular brand is gearing up to unveil the much-awaited Phone (1) successor dubbed the Nothing Phone (2). The software-focused premium smartphone is slated to go official later this year. In the meantime, Nothing is reportedly prepping to launch the Nothing Ear (2).

The London-based company is still mum in its plan to launch a new audio product. Still, some official-looking design renders of the purported wireless earbuds from Nothing have surfaced online. This is a major sign that Nothing's next-generation TWS (truly wireless stereo) earbuds could break cover in the first half of 2023.

The Ear (2) will reportedly bear a striking resemblance to its predecessor, the Nothing Ear (1). However, we can expect to see some minor design changes. Notably, the upcoming Ear (2) premium TWS earbuds aren't likely to undergo a radical design overhaul.

In collaboration with tipster OnLeaks, SmartPrix has shared the design renders of the upcoming TWS. The Nothing Ear (2) retains the fan-favourite semi-transparent design. The transparent stem houses a black sheet that serves as a layer of protection for the internals.

Nothing Ear 2 😍

✅ Active Noise Cancellation (Users can set the level of Noise Cancellation)

✅ Transparency mode

✅ Dual connectivity

🔍Find Earbuds feature

🎹 Advance EQ with custom settings



Via:https://t.co/HJMTbTQVZ7 pic.twitter.com/LMnmr5l2uY — Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata) (@Gadgetsdata) January 31, 2023

Furthermore, the leaked design renders confirm the presence of silicon ear tips. Interestingly, the noise-canceling microphone has been shifted to the red dot on the stem. To those unaware, it is available at the top of the Nothing Ear (1). Also, the stem now features the Nothing Ear (2) branding.

Aside from this, the charging case has received a design change. The charging case's top half is transparent. The bottom half features a white sheet that protects the case's battery and other internals. Overall, Nothing Ear (2) seems to draw inspiration from the original Nothing Ear (1) for its outward appearance.

Moreover, the Nothing Ear (2) will reportedly get some upgraded features. For instance, it will support Personalised ANC (Active Noise Cancellation). In other words, users will be able to set noise cancellation levels as per their preferences.

Moreover, the Ear (2) TWS earbuds will support Transparency mode, according to the report. As if that weren't enough, the upcoming audio device will support dual connectivity as well. As a result, users will be able to connect the Ear (2) to two different devices at the same time.

The upcoming TWS is also likely to offer custom settings and Advanced EQ. Lastly, Nothing Ear (2) TWS earbuds could get support for the Find my Earbuds feature.