Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang faces allegations of another extramarital relationship, this time with a senior executive reportedly among his direct reports, days after he admitted to an affair with a woman US officials believe was a Chinese intelligence asset.

The New York Times reported that Huang had a relationship with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of healthcare, citing five people who worked at the company. Nvidia, Huang and Powell have not confirmed the claims. Nvidia shares fell more than 3 per cent in after-hours trading on 11 November 2026.

What the New York Times Reported

The Times cited five former or current Nvidia employees who spoke on condition of anonymity, and that the relationship between Huang, 63, and Powell, 48, had been discussed inside the company. Both are married to other people, according to the report.

Two of the sources said the pair were allegedly filmed behaving affectionately at a San Jose hotel during Nvidia's GTC developer conference in March, although the Times said it had not seen the video. Three people briefed on the incident said Huang's security team allegedly isolated the bystander who filmed the interaction and offered a non-disclosure agreement.

Reached by phone, Huang reportedly said, 'I don't think you should be talking to me directly,' and hung up. Nvidia declined to provide a statement, and Powell did not immediately respond.

A former employee told CNBC that rumours of a relationship had circulated for years, and that Powell joined Nvidia in 2008. The employee asked not to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter, so the claim remains unverified.

A Confirmed Affair and a Widening Investigation

The report emerged three days after Huang admitted a separate affair. In an email to employees on Sunday, 8 November, Huang acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife and apologised to his family and colleagues.

News reports linked the admission to his relationship with Alice Huang, a former executive at Nvidia customer Megaspeed. Huang did not identify her in the published message, a woman unrelated to him who is affiliated with Nvidia customer Megaspeed, and that the board had opened an independent investigation. 'There is no excuse for what I did,' he wrote.

US intelligence officials believe Alice Huang, a woman whom US intelligence officials reportedly suspected of working for Chinese intelligence. Neither Huang nor Nvidia has been charged.

In its statement, the board said a committee of independent directors, assisted by outside counsel, would oversee the inquiry. It added that it had no reason to believe national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised, and that it retained confidence in Huang. The board has since hired the law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to conduct the investigation.

The board's statement refers only to a foreign intelligence effort. It remains unclear whether the inquiry will extend to the Powell allegations.

Three House committee chairs separately asked Huang for a closed-door briefing on 18 November about his interactions with Alice Huang and Nvidia's espionage safeguards. The letter does not accuse Huang or Nvidia of wrongdoing.

Code of Conduct and Governance Questions

The Times pointed to Nvidia's code of conduct, which tells employees to avoid situations that create conflicts, including those involving personal relationships, and says the company promptly investigates reports of misconduct. A relationship with a direct report would therefore raise questions about how the board applies those standards to its own chief executive.

Governance experts quoted by TechCrunch noted that Huang runs Nvidia with a relatively flat management structure, with reportedly more than 60 direct reports, and that the company has not publicly disclosed a detailed succession plan. Huang reportedly owns about 3.6 per cent of the company, so he does not control the vote.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said Huang could face removal, depending on the board's findings depending on the board's findings, although he expected Huang to stay in the near term. Nvidia reports third-quarter results on 17 November.

The board's findings, and any response from Powell, may clarify the allegations and determine whether further corporate action is warranted.