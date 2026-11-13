Former Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang has agreed to testify before US Congress over allegations involving a woman suspected of links to Chinese intelligence. His agreement follows warnings from lawmakers, who threatened to subpoena him if he refused. House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Brian Mast confirmed the development on Thursday, saying Huang had agreed to appear before three congressional committees investigating potential national security risks involving Nvidia's advanced AI chips.

The agreement comes after Huang resigned from the semiconductor giant amid reports concerning his personal relationships. According to reports, lawmakers are now negotiating a date for his closed-door testimony, expected before Thanksgiving.

Jensen Huang Agrees to Testify Before Congress

'He has agreed to come. We're in negotiations for which day,' Mast told reporters, according to Bloomberg and other US media outlets. The Republican congressman said the interview would likely take place under oath, with proceedings recorded and transcribed.

The request involves three committee chairmen: Mast, John Moolenaar of the House Select Committee on China and Rick Crawford of the House Intelligence Committee. The lawmakers initially sought Huang's appearance in a joint closed-door briefing and warned that compulsory testimony could follow if he failed to cooperate.

Moolenaar subsequently reiterated that the committees were prepared to use their subpoena powers if negotiations broke down. According to CBS News, the lawmakers have continued discussions with Huang's representatives about arrangements for the interview.

China Spy Allegations Put Nvidia Under Scrutiny

The congressional investigation follows reporting by The New York Times concerning Huang's alleged relationship with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman previously associated with Singapore-based technology company Megaspeed.

The newspaper reported that US intelligence officials suspected Alice Huang of having been recruited by China's Ministry of State Security to obtain information through her relationship with the Nvidia executive. Megaspeed, which purchased substantial quantities of Nvidia's advanced semiconductors, has also faced questions about whether restricted technology reached China.

US lawmakers want to establish whether confidential information, semiconductor technology or export-control safeguards may have been compromised. However, the allegations have not established that Jensen Huang knowingly assisted Chinese intelligence or disclosed sensitive information.

China has rejected the espionage claims, while US authorities have not publicly announced criminal charges against Huang relating to the reported intelligence concerns.

Huang's Resignation Adds to Nvidia Uncertainty

Huang's agreement to testify follows Nvidia's announcement on 12 November that he had resigned as chief executive and board member. In an official statement, the company confirmed that chief financial officer Colette Kress would serve as interim chief executive while a permanent replacement is sought. The leadership change followed reports about Huang's personal relationships, including allegations involving Nvidia healthcare executive Kimberly Powell.

Meanwhile, the House Select Committee on China announced further requests for testimony from Nvidia general counsel Tim Teter and Commerce Department official Jeffrey Kessler. The committees are examining potential national security implications involving Nvidia, Megaspeed and US restrictions on advanced semiconductor exports.

Separately, Senate Banking Committee chairman Tim Scott has sought Huang's testimony as part of congressional efforts to examine the allegations. Although Mast initially suggested Huang could testify before Thanksgiving, the House committees have since requested his appearance on 1 December.

The interview is expected to examine his reported relationship with Alice Huang, Nvidia's security procedures and whether sensitive American technology was exposed to foreign intelligence risks.