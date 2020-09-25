Although it has been a challenging year for everyone due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the gaming industry has reported increased demand and sales. Moreover, console gamers are now looking forward to the launch of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in November. Meanwhile, those who prefer to play on Gaming PCs likewise welcome the arrival of Nvidia's GeForce RTX 30 Series of GPUs. Both the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 launched this month, while the RTX 3070 arrives in October 2020. Consumers are encouraged to check these retailers that might have some stocks left.

Even before its release dates, Nvidia already knew there would be an overwhelming demand for its latest products. Although the company recommends the $699 RTX 3080, which should be enough for high-end 4K gaming, there are some who want the top-of-the-line option instead. As such, the company issued an apology in advance in anticipation of the RTX 3090 inadequate supply.

At $1,500, the latter is intended for people who plan to use it for resource-intensive programs and tools. Nevertheless, with the right equipment, it could deliver the best-in-class performance for gaming. In a blog post, Nvidia stated: "Since we built GeForce RTX 3090 for a unique group of users, like the TITAN RTX before it, we want to apologise upfront that this will be in limited supply on launch day. We know this is frustrating, and we're working with our partners to increase the supply in the weeks to come."

While most popular online and physical shops have likely sold out their inventories, another -- albeit even more expensive -- alternative is to purchase a pre-built gaming PC. In fact, most tech pundits recommend this route for those who probably intended to upgrade other components as well and are not willing to wait for restocks. The retailers highlighted include Falcon Northwest, Alienware, Maingear, Origin, and iBUYPOWER, which offer desktops with the Nvidia GeForce GTX 3090 and most are kitted out with range-topping specifications.

However, for most PC gaming enthusiasts who prefer building their rig around the Nvidia GeForce GTX 3090, it would be best to sign up for notifications once new stocks arrive. Unless they don't mind paying inflated prices from resellers, most retailers will likely restock soon before the holiday shopping season begins.