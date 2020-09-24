One of the best features Microsoft has promised when it announced the Xbox Series X is backward compatibility. Moreover, this was not limited to software as the company confirmed cross-generation support even for accessories. Therefore, this practically reduces the gap for gamers who can still keep their older system and play on the new one without restrictions. Through its Smart Delivery technology, older games will automatically receive upgrades to boost performance and visuals. Meanwhile, Sony is reportedly receiving criticism for its confusing stance on PS4 games, which was brought about by the "Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered" version on the PS5.

Earlier, Sony marketed the "Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales" as an exclusive for its next-generation console. However, it was later confirmed during its recent PlayStation showcase to release for the PS4 as well along with "Horizon Forbidden West." While this surprise evidently disappointed some consumers, the announcement that PS4 copies of the expansion will get a free PS5 version upgrade appears to have appeased some concerns.

However, a report from Kotaku reveals information about how Sony refuses to give owners of the PS4 version of "Marvel's Spider-Man" to the "Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered" on PS5. Evidently, this seems to be a marketing strategy to somewhat force people to purchase a game they already own in order to enjoy the updated visuals and performance. Adding to the issue is the fact that it cannot be purchased separately from "Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales"

Sony issued a statement which explained: "'Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered' is an enhanced version of 'Marvel's Spider-Man,' and is included as part of 'Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition' for the PlayStation 5. In addition, players who purchase 'Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales' on PlayStation 4 can upgrade at no additional cost to the PS5 version of 'Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales' and can take advantage of a paid-upgrade to download 'Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered.'"

The statement continued: "There are no plans currently to offer 'Marvel's-Spider-Man: Remastered' as a standalone. Players with a copy of ''Marvel's Spider-Man for PS4 can purchase Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition to experience Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered on PS5. Marvel's Spider-Man for PS4 also will be backwards compatible on PS5."

Although the PS4 version of "Marvel's Spider-Man" will run on the PS5 natively, there are no visual upgrades included. Sony is already planning to charge $70 for next-generation titles, which might push some consumers to Microsoft's side and the Xbox Series X. It is still too early to tell which console will end up on top in the next-generation gaming space.