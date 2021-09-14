Octavia Spencer divided fans with her reaction to Britney Spears' engagement to Sam Asghari when she told the singer to get a prenup.

Fans were clearly happy for the singer when she shared the exciting news on Instagram on Sunday via a video of herself wearing a big rock on her finger. Her fiancé was also in the clip and both appeared elated.

There were those who congratulated the couple for their decision to get married after five years together. However, it was Spencer's comment that caught the attention of Instagram page @commentsbycelebs and called it "sage advice." She had reportedly written, "Make him sign a prenup" two hours after Spears announced her engagement.

I love Octavia Spencer pic.twitter.com/q0x1epWb2z — Simon Curtis (@simoncurtis) September 13, 2021

The actress may have deleted her comment because it no longer appears on Spears' video. But it received mixed reactions from netizens. There were those who agreed with Spencer and said she only said what others were also thinking.

"Women looking out for women," one user commented and another wrote, "Listen to your Auntie Octavia, Britney."

"She's not wrong. Especially after what Britney has been through," one more chimed in and another wrote, "I thought the same thing! I don't trust him."

However, there were also those who thought it was unsolicited advice, especially on a public platform. Some claimed the 51-year-old "Hidden Figures" star is telling Spears what to do with her life.

"Here we go again, telling her what to do, what not to do. Let them make their own decisions. If something may go wrong, at least it was HER decision and she will have to learn through her mistakes like the rest of us. SHES HUMAN," one fan wrote.

"Kinda tacky response to engagement news honestly lol probably more DM appropriate let the girl be happy," another fan commented.

But Asghari definitely agrees with Spencer. He responded to her comment and said he will sign a prenup.

Spears and Asghari met on the set of her music video "Slumber Party" in 2016. They have been together since then, and he has supported her amid her conservatorship battle with her dad Jamie. The singer wrote in a subsequent post that the fitness trainer's proposal was long overdue, but she said it was "definitely worth the wait" and that she "feels blessed."