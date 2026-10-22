The State Pension rose by 4.1% in April 2025 under the government's triple lock promise, but millions of pensioners did not see the full increase in their weekly payments because of gaps in their National Insurance (NI) record, the type of State Pension they receive and where they live.

The full new State Pension, paid to those who reached State Pension age on or after 6 April 2016, rose from £221.20 to £230.25 a week. That is an increase of £9.05 a week, or about £471 a year, taking the full annual rate to £11,973.

The full basic State Pension, paid to those who reached pension age before that date, rose from £169.50 to £176.45 a week. This is an increase of about £361 a year, taking the annual rate to about £9,175.

The uprating was made under the triple lock, which increases the State Pension each year by the highest of average earnings growth, price inflation or 2.5%. The 4.1% figure for April 2025 reflected average earnings growth rather than inflation.

Why Many Pensioners Saw Smaller Increases

The headline rates only apply to those receiving the full amount. A full new State Pension normally requires 35 qualifying years on a person's NI record. Those with fewer years receive a reduced sum, even when the triple lock is applied.

Some people have missing years because they spent time out of paid work, were self‑employed without paying sufficient contributions, or lived abroad for part of their working life. In some cases it is possible to buy back missing NI years, which can affect both the starting level of their pension and the size of any rise.

Entitlement can also be affected by transitional rules. Under the old system, many workers were contracted out of part of the State Pension. In these cases, workers and employers paid lower NI in exchange for building up benefits in a workplace or personal pension scheme.

When the new State Pension was introduced in April 2016, rules were put in place to take account of these histories.

Previous periods of contracting out can reduce the amount payable under the new State Pension. Although the triple lock still applies, it is applied to a starting amount that may already have been reduced because of contracting‑out deductions.

Mixed Pensions and Inflation-Linked Top-Ups

Many pensioners also receive additional State Pension, including SERPS (the State Earnings‑Related Pension Scheme) and the State Second Pension. These top‑ups are part of the old system and sit alongside the basic State Pension for those who reached pension age before April 2016.

These payments are generally uprated in line with inflation rather than under the triple lock. Consumer price inflation stood at 1.7% in September 2024, the figure normally used for the following April increase. As a result, only part of a mixed pension income may rise by 4.1%, with the remainder increasing by 1.7%.

A pensioner receiving a mixture of basic State Pension and additional State Pension could therefore see an overall rise below 4.1% once everything is added together. By contrast, someone on the full new State Pension alone would see the full 4.1% increase across their entire State Pension income.

The Hidden Impact on Pensioners Overseas

State Pension increases are not paid to every recipient living abroad. Annual uprating applies in some countries but not others. Payments to pensioners in countries where uprating does not apply generally remain at the rate first set, or at the rate when they left the UK or moved to that country, depending on the rules at the time.

Australia, Thailand and the United Arab Emirates are among the countries where UK State Pensions are generally not uprated. Pensioners in those countries did not receive the April 2025 rise and continue to receive the same State Pension amount each year.

Pensioners can check their record and entitlement through the government's online State Pension forecast service, which sets out how much they can expect to receive and whether gaps in their NI record can be filled.