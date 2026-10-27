The pedestrianisation of Oxford Street has drawn mixed reactions from the public. But one thing is certain: London Mayor Sadiq Khan is happy that his years-long dream of a pedestrianised Oxford Street has finally been realised.

Almost a kilometre of Oxford Street has been closed to traffic. 'That means more space, less traffic and a better shopping experience for everyone. Just in time for Christmas,' Khan said.

What Is Sadiq Khan Celebrating?

Reform UK London is not pleased with Oxford Street's transformation. The party has warned of potential problems, including worsened congestion on surrounding streets, poorer accessibility for disabled people, an increased risk of phone theft and slower local bus routes.

A social media user also raised concerns after sharing photos of traffic near Oxford Circus. 'Closing much of Oxford Street to traffic may be a good thing in principle, but yesterday I watched buses struggling to navigate turning off, causing gridlock,' the user wrote.

Closing much of Oxford Street to traffic may be a good thing in principle, but yesterday I watched buses struggling to navigate turning off, causing gridlock. I think of people with disabilities who rely on buses&can’t walk long distances. Where is their public transport access? pic.twitter.com/TsHbmLENHv — Samira Ahmed (@SamiraAhmedUK) October 27, 2026

Others shared footage of people walking along the traffic-free street. BBC journalist Tom Edwards posted a video that prompted one commenter to write: 'Seeing Oxford Street like this now... It's got such a calming radiance about it... It feels a little more peaceful.'

Oxford Street now pic.twitter.com/Sa3JG8SFdS — Tom Edwards (@BBCTomEdwards) October 26, 2026

Another social media user welcomed the change, writing: '10+ years of campaigning against pedestrianisation of Oxford Street in London and it finally happened. Campaigners were worried about many things, including "safety" and "accessibility." London is a beautiful place and belongs to the people.'

Cyclists Are Ignoring the Ban

One challenge in implementing the traffic-free scheme is ensuring that cyclists follow the new restrictions. Bicycles, including e-bikes, are prohibited from entering the pedestrianised stretch.

In one video shared online, a man riding a rental e-bike reportedly claimed he was an Illuminati member and could do what he wanted.

One of the many cyclists who were ignoring the marshals and the signs and riding around in Oxford Street this evening.



He came up to us as I was about to do an interview for @itvlondon



He is with illuminati, so he can do as he likes, apparently. pic.twitter.com/BWu9DYsOjt — Timothy Barnes (@VoteTimBarnes) October 26, 2026

Another social media user filmed cyclists riding through a crowd of pedestrians on the newly pedestrianised street. Security staff have been deployed along the route to ask cyclists to dismount.

Retailers Are Excited About the Development

The management of John Lewis, which has served Oxford Street for more than 160 years, said the retailer would step up its efforts to keep pace with the transformation.

'Having served Oxford Street for over 160 years, we've seen plenty of change, and the move to make the area more pedestrian-friendly is one of the most exciting,' said Naomi Simcock, chief operating officer of John Lewis.

'With our new 300-seat restaurant, sports department, and festive plans, we're working closely with the Mayor's Office to give people even more reasons to visit London's most iconic high street.'

Meave Wall, Selfridges' chief retail and digital officer, also welcomed the changes. 'With more space to roam and discover everything the area has to offer, we hope even more people will be inspired to visit not only this Christmas, but all year round,' Wall said.

'Oxford Street has always been a place where the world comes to experience London. Making it pedestrian-first creates an exciting opportunity to make that experience even stronger,' said Mathieu Guillemet, retail director at Under Armour.

Khan said removing traffic was just the first step in the transformation. 'With new trees, seating and public spaces coming early next year... This is a street with an incredible past and now we're giving it an even brighter future,' he said.