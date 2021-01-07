Harry Styles fans are in disbelief that he is dating Olivia Wilde, an older woman and the director of his new film "Don't Worry Darling."

The fans bombarded the actress' recent Instagram post of the rock band Ramones with mean comments about their age gap and her unprofessionalism, to name a few. One insinuated that the "One Direction" singer got the lead part in her film because they were dating.

"So... Harry Styles got the part because he sleeps with the director? LOL," one netizen wrote and another chimed in, "Did you slept [sic] with Harry and you gave him the part? and you split with your husband bcoz you want to date Harry?"

Meanwhile, another commented that "dating a co-star and an employee isn't very professional from you....the movie should be called Harry and Olivia." One even reminded Styles that he is dating a 36-year-old mum-of-two.

"I know Harry have [sic] a thing for older women not a mummy with 2 babies," the fan wrote while another told Wilde that she "should be ashamed" because she is dating someone who is working for her.

Regardless of the nasty comments, there were also those who defended Wilde and told the haters to leave her alone. They call themselves the real fans of Styles who want to treat people with kindness.

"Leave her alone. she has done nothing. i'm so sorry for all the hate oh my god," one fan wrote and another pleaded, "Jesus Christ please leave her alone.. Olivia bby i'm so sorry about these comments ily queen."

Read more Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde dating: romance kept secret by James Corden

The criticism came after Wilde and the 26-year-old "Treat People With Kindness" singer were photographed holding hands at his agent's wedding over the weekend. They also arrived together at his Los Angeles home after the reception. It is said that they started dating during the production of "Don't Worry Darlings," a film that the actress directs and for which she specifically handpicked the singer for the lead role.

Styles joined the cast of "Don't Worry Darling" in September and filming started in November. Interestingly, it was also during this same month that Wilde announced her split from her fiancé and the father of her kids, Jason Sudeikis, after nine years together.