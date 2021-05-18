An old picture of Meghan Markle from her pre-royal days has come back to haunt her amid her feud with the British royal family.

The resurfaced picture, which was reportedly taken in 2014, two years before the then-actress met her now-husband Prince Harry, shows her posing with a copy of Irish U Magazine in her hand. Denise Cash, deputy editor of the magazine, is also seen standing alongside the "Suits" alum, who had apparently contributed to the issue she was holding with an article about sunglasses, reports Mail Online.

The picture seems very normal at the first glance, but what made it go viral was the cover of the magazine in Meghan's hand. The cover showed a story about her future sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, incorrectly claiming that she was pregnant with twins.

Critics of the Duchess of Sussex have been taking to Twitter since then, writing that the picture debunks her claims in her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey,, where she said that she knew nothing about the British royal family when she married Prince Harry.

"She said she didn't do any research on Harry or his family before she got married! Was that because she was more interested in what Kate had?" a Twitter user wrote, while another claimed, "She has stalked the Royals for years!!!"

However, many came to the defence of the pregnant royal, claiming that her holding a magazine with Kate's picture doesn't mean she was researching the royal family. A user wrote: And the problem/controversy is? Kate happened to be on that cover." Another one commented: "y'all know how H&M fans think Carole and Kate planned out Kate marrying William? now imagine if we had a pic of Kate holding up a magazine with William on it? oh sorry that was Meghan holding up a magazine with Kate on it."

This is not the only picture of Meghan that has resurfaced since her explosive interview, in which she said she "didn't grow up knowing much about the royal family" and didn't google Prince Harry before their date. A picture from her teenage days posing in front of Buckingham Palace also went viral, along with claims from her childhood friends that she grew up idolising her mother-in-law Princess Diana whom she never met. Another report revealed that she had mentioned William and Kate's wedding in a blog she wrote on her website "The Tig" seven years ago.