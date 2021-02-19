Olivia Wilde is getting bashed for praising Harry Styles for his minor role in her film "Don't Worry Darling." Netizens thought he did not deserve compliments just for not being sexist.

The "Booksmart" director took to Instagram two days ago to rain compliments over the singer's involvement in her film. She expressed her gratitude that he agreed to allow actress Florence Pugh to "hold center stage" in the movie. Suffice to say, he agreed to a minor role.

While some thought Wilde's message for Styles was sweet and meaningful, others claimed they were unnecessary. They thought it is not worth praising someone for being non-sexist and to be doing a role that he agreed to do in the first place.

"I love Olivia Wilde but girl? why are we praising men for doing the bare minimum? It's literally his job," one netizen wrote.

"I love Harry more than the next girl, but seriously...Olivia Wilde praising him for being in a movie starring a woman is the most bare minimum level s**t...," another tweeted adding, "like I'm not going to applaud Harry for not being sexist just say he's charming and pretty next time, liv, we'll understand."

"So we are celebrating an emerging male actor for doing the job he was hired to do," journalist Hanna Flint chimed in adding, "We get it, you love him and he is great but this one is for bare minimum Twitter."

Flint thinks Styles needs "a few supporting roles under his belt before taking on a lead" so he can "work his way up rather than fast-tracking to top billing because of his name."

Even author Jude Ellison Doyle thought Wilde's praise for Styles was uncalled for. He said it was his obligation to do so as he signed up for a minor role in "Don't Worry Darling." Doyle compared her compliments to pelting men "with medals and trophies for acting like the women they work with are people."

Meanwhile, others thought it was ironic that Wilde praised Styles on behalf of the female lead in "Don't Worry Darling." They expressed their disbelief in a series of tweets.

Styles plays Jack in "Don't Worry Darling" opposite Pugh's Alice. The movie wrapped up production recently and Wilde took that opportunity to thank and praise the singer in a lengthy social media post.