Kate Middleton is counted among the most fashionable royals, but that doesn't mean she has never made any mistakes in selecting her outfits. The Duchess of Cambridge recently revealed the one outfit she regrets wearing, even though she looked gorgeous in it.

During a candid conversation with a young fan, the British royal revealed that she regrets the Christmas outfit she wore last year, as it wasn't appropriate according to the weather. Kate was talking about the heavy, grey Catherine Walker coat she wore for the royal family's annual Christmas walk to St Mary Magdelene in Sandringham.

The royal had dressed her eldest children, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte, in coordinated dark green outfits for the annual walk which was their first. While Kate herself wore a grey trench coat, she matched with her children by choosing a dark green colour for her hat, heels, and clutch.

The 38-year-old looked stunning as usual and made a lot of buzz for slaying her look. However, she recently told a teenage fan that she was uncomfortable in that outfit back then as she felt hot the whole time.

"I really shouldn't have worn this," Kate reportedly told 19-year-old Rachel Anvil. It was Rachel's mother, Karen Anvil, who shared the conversation with Metro.

"Kate was talking to my daughter about clothes and how she was feeling too hot, she said 'I really shouldn't have worn this.' I'm there talking to Charlotte about dolls and my daughter's talking about fashion with Kate," Karen recalled.

"It wasn't fake it was a genuine discussion, it was about a minute but it was tailored to my daughter, it was like speaking to a friend. They are totally different with the public," she added.

Karen, who lives relatively close to Sandringham and annually attends the royals' Christmas walk, is known for the candid photographs she has clicked of the royals over the years. It was Karen who clicked the famous fab four picture of Kate, Prince William, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle which was picked by several media outlets.

Karen says she is not a professional photographer and has clicked all the pictures on her phone as a fan of the royal family. However, her pictures helped her earn several thousand pounds which enabled her and her daughter Karen to train as a nurse.

Karen has made headlines this year as well, with a close-up picture of Princess Charlotte accepting a doll from her. She said about the five-year-old royal: "She was a beautiful, lovely princess. She's just so much fun. She's definitely got a little cheeky side."