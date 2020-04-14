Former One Direction band members have often hinted at a reunion, however, there has always been uncertainty surrounding whether Zayn Malik will join his former teammates.

It appears that Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan have mended their friendship with Zayn Malik, who was the first person to leave the band. The four have re-followed Malik on Twitter, just days after Styles and Payne dropped hints about a potential reunion on July 23, the 10th anniversary of the band.

However, the "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" singer is yet to follow back his former teammates, with whom he gave chart-topping hits including "Best Song Ever" and "Steal My Girl."

Apart from Payne, Styles, Tomlinson, and Horan, One Direction's official Twitter account has also re-followed Malik, who left the band in March 2015 after severing ties with his former friends. Furthermore, Google Search listed the 27-year-old back as "vocals" from "ex-member." #OneDirectionReunion also began trending on Twitter on Monday, reports Mail Online.

Meanwhile, the band's official website has also been reactivated. Besides, all the band's albums are now back on Apple Music, where the banner image has been changed to an old picture featuring Zayn.

The social media activities come just days after Payne revealed they are planning something special. The 26-year-old told The Sun: "We've got a 10-year anniversary coming up so we've all been speaking together a lot over the last few weeks which has been really nice. You hear a lot of people's voices and seeing old content and different things that we haven't seen for a long time or never seen before, it's very interesting."

"There's a number of different things that we are all working on to try and make happen and people are forwarding emails around," he added.

Styles also hinted the same in an appearance at SiriusXM's "The Morning Mash Up." When Nicole Ryan asked if the boys would like to do a virtual reunion for their fans who are dealing with the pandemic, the former 1D member said: "I don't know if that's the reunion that we've had in mind. Uhh, I don't know if that's how, if that would be the way to do it."

Meanwhile, Horan, who was ready for the reunion since the day they parted ways as revealed by Payne in an earlier interview, also confirmed the speculations last month. During an appearance on James Corden's "Carpool Karaoke", the 28-year-old participated in a lie detector test and was asked if the band would get back together. Horan confidently replied "Yes," and it was ruled as the truth by the lie detector.

Tomlinson also teased the reunion on "The One Show" in January, saying: "I think it'll happen at some point, we'd be stupid not to."