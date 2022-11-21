"One Piece Odyssey" is an upcoming role-playing game based on the iconic "One Piece" manga. The game was first announced on March 28, 2022, as part of the 25th anniversary of the franchise.

The game is developed by ILCA with Bandai Namco Entertainment as its producer. Meanwhile, here's what we know about the title, including its gameplay and the details unveiled by the latest "One Piece Odyssey" trailer.

'One Piece Odyssey' release date and platforms

Thankfully, "One Piece" fans won't have to wait for very long to get their hands on the new game. The release date of the RPG title is scheduled on January 13, 2023. The game will be released for multiple gaming platforms such as PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S.

'One Piece Odyssey' will have an original storyline

Perhaps one of the most exciting details about the "One Piece Odyssey" storyline is original. In fact, the game's story was crafted by series author Eiichiro Oda exclusively for the game, according to Gaming.net.

This means that some of the game's characters are exclusive to the game. This holds true for the plot as well, which promises to be a classic One Piece adventure that aims to invoke fans' nostalgia.

With such a unique story, "One Piece Odyssey" also comes with its own unique set of monsters. Oda himself created the monster specifically for the game. Expect bizarre yet eye-catching designs for the game's creatures if the series' monster designs are any indication.

'One Piece Odyssey' trailer reveals Water 7

Bandai Namco Entertainment recently released a "One Piece Odyssey" trailer revealing an important detail of the upcoming title. Water 7, also known as "Capital of Water," is one of the locations that players can explore in the game, according to GameRant.

Both Water 7 and Enies Lobby, also known as the Judicial Island, will be featured as full environments with a unique story involving Going Merry and CP-9. The gameplay shown in the trailer suggests side quests from NPCs and canal riding as some of the fun activities players can do in the location.